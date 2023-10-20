Debut Author Stephen M Ricketts Unveils Enchanting Children’s Fantasy Tale: "What a Strange World"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed debut author Stephen M Ricketts is set to captivate readers of all ages with his enchanting new book, "What a Strange World." Scheduled for imminent release, this children's fantasy story promises to transport readers to a realm of wonder and mystery.
Synopsis:
In the heart of a dense forest, young Steve embarks on a captivating journey that transcends the ordinary. A chance discovery of a mysterious glowing hole leads him to a tunnel adorned with inexplicable shiny objects. As he brings back a peculiar globe, Steve unwittingly introduces tiny inhabitants into his world.
These miniature beings find themselves navigating the unfamiliar landscape of Steve's reality. However, an unexpected intrusion by a curious cat sets off a chain of events, sending their globe spinning uncontrollably. The pivotal question emerges: is this feline visitor the key to their safe return home, or does it signify a deeper, more profound mystery?
Steve's room transforms into a battleground of worlds, leaving lingering questions hanging in the air. Can these two realms coexist peacefully, or is there a secret yet to be unveiled? The journey unfolds, shrouded in mystery and uncertainty, promising readers a spellbinding adventure that transcends generational boundaries.
About the Author:
Stephen M Ricketts, a name emerging on the literary scene, makes a remarkable debut with "What a Strange World." With a passion for storytelling that transcends age, Ricketts weaves a tale that sparks the imagination and tugs at the heartstrings of readers young and old.
Availability:
"What a Strange World" is poised for release, promising to delight readers with its imaginative narrative and compelling characters. Available soon at Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble and other leading platforms.
About the Book:
Title: What a Strange World
Genre: Children's Fantasy
Author: Stephen M Ricketts
Book Link: https://a.co/d/1I5oTfZ
Wordsworth Writing House
+44 7511374647
stephenricketts1@hotmail.com