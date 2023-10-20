Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to Possession of Child Pornography offense that occurred in the District.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the suspect possessed child pornography.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 41-year-old Bayo Bakare, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography.