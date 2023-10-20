Submit Release
Oct. 24th Deadline Alert: Investors who lost more than $100,000 with Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) shares purchased between February and August 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on October 24, 2023 for certain investors in NASDAQ: ORGN shares in the lawsuit filed against Origin Materials, Inc.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) between February 23, 2023, and August 09, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 24, 2023. Those NASDAQ: ORGN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 25, 2023, a NASDAQ: ORGN investor filed a lawsuit against Origin Materials, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Origin Materials would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of its Origin 2 commercial plant, that demand for paraxylene, a product that can replace non-sustainable chemicals in existing supply chains, had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of the Origin 2 plant, that Origin Materials could not construct the Origin 2 plant at its previously disclosed cost, and that Origin Materials could not construct the Origin 2 plant at the scale it had previously identified.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


