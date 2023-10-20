Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Recognizing DOT Worker & First Responders

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen ordered that U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff honoring first responders across the state. The announcement follows the death this week of an employee with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), who was killed by a passing vehicle on Highway 34, west of Aurora.

David Schwartz was a 42-year employee of the department. On Tuesday, Oct. 17 he was assisting local law enforcement at the scene of a spill involving corn mash, when he was struck. He died at the scene. 

Gov. Pillen has ordered flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Oct. 21, the day of Schwartz’ funeral, in remembrance and recognition of all first responders who act heroically to keep the public safe on Nebraska roadways.

