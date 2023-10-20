CBP changes lane configuration at Paso Del Norte crossing

EL PASO, Texas – Drivers who use the Paso Del Norte (PDN) international crossing may have noticed a change in the directional signage located above the primary inspection booths at the popular downtown port in recent days. Booths that process Ready Lane traffic are now located on the east side of the port while regular traffic is being processed on the west side of the facility.

New lane configuration signage at PDN crossing.

Ready Lanes are dedicated processing lanes for those traveling with Ready Lane-eligible travel documents, such as U.S. Passport Cards, Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, Enhanced Tribal Cards, Enhanced Border Crossing Cards, Enhanced Permanent Resident Cards, and Trusted Traveler Programs (NEXUS, SENTRI, Global Entry or FAST) cards. Eligible travelers can expedite processing time at the border using designated Ready Lanes and presenting their travel documents to a CBP officer for inspection.

Travelers without Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative documents must use the regular traffic lanes. Those without WHTI documents are likely to be delayed at the border as CBP officers verify travelers’ identity and citizenship. This includes people only traveling with their birth certificate.

This change coincides with new signage that has been installed above the primary inspections at the PDN port. The improved signage is brighter and easier to read.

Enhanced signage at PDN crossing.

The adjustment is also being made to prepare for the introduction of SENTRI servicing at the PDN crossing. CBP has collaborated with their Mexican counterparts to expand the SENTRI service to the downtown crossing. In the weeks ahead, CBP will designate one or more of the easternmost lanes at PDN specifically for SENTRI traffic only. An announcement will be made when a SENTRI launching date has been determined.

In the El Paso area, vehicular SENTRI lanes currently exist at the Stanton international crossing and Ysleta port of entry. SENTRI is also available for pedestrians at the Paso Del Norte crossing.

The SENTRI expansion is demand driven. During fiscal year 2021, just over one million vehicles were processed at the Stanton international crossing SENTRI lane. During fiscal year 2023 the number exceeded 1.5 million. Enrollments in Trusted Traveler Programs in the El Paso area are also increasing. In fiscal year 2021 there were approximately 82,000 people enrolled in the program. In fiscal year 2023, the number has now exceeded 100,000.

The infrastructure constraints of the Stanton SENTRI Lanes and the proximity of the Paso Del Norte crossing support an expansion of SENTRI to further CBP’s mission priorities of facilitating lawful travel and continued growth in Trusted Traveler Programs.