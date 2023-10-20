15 Years of Transformative Support: Celebrating Veterans and First Responders

Allen, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water, dedicated to veterans and first responders in their healing journey, is thrilled to commemorate a significant milestone - 15 years of unwavering commitment and service to those who have served our nation. The organization takes immense pride in presenting "15 Spotlights" - a collection of inspiring stories that exemplify the resilience and determination of the individuals they have had the privilege of supporting.

Heroes on the Water’s mission, from the very beginning, has been to provide a lifeline of support and resources to the more than 60,000 veterans and first responders who have entrusted them with their healing journeys. As they celebrate the end of their 15th year, they invite everyone to reflect on some of the incredible lives they've touched. These 15 remarkable individuals exemplify the courage, determination, and strength that define their community.

1. Rick Gonzalez - A life transformed from California fields to the Army.

2. Alfredo Arevalo - A veteran's journey from the military to law enforcement.

3. Lisa Ramsey - A Fort Worth Police Officer's determined spirit.

4. Ken Ferguson - Continuing a family legacy of service.

5. Dawn Martin - Overcoming challenges to serve in the Navy.

6. Frank Aguilar - Unwavering dedication during adversity.

7. Andrew Beaudoin - Finding solace in the Adirondack Mountains.

8. John Stapleton - A military career inspired by a love for fishing.

9. Jessica Erosa - Balancing military service with motherhood.

10. Michael Libertini - The unseen trauma of a small-town police officer.

11. Ray Queen - A hero's journey inspired by 9/11.

12. Aric Quitugua - Advocating for veterans in Tampa Bay.

13. Bryan Hildebrandt - Rising above a challenging upbringing to serve in the Marines.

14. Eli Thomas - Confronting post-traumatic stress and tragedy.

15. Daniel Hernandez, Jr. - A military career born of love and commitment.

Each of these stories is a testament to the transformative power of resilience and the support of a caring community. The organization encourages everyone to explore these inspiring narratives, available on their 15 spotlights webpage. By sharing these stories, they hope to not only honor these remarkable individuals but also shed light on the challenges veterans and first responders face as they transition to civilian life.

This 15-year journey has been marked by both remarkable achievements and the enduring commitment of their supporters. Heroes on the Water wants to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have been a part of this incredible journey. The unwavering support of the community has been instrumental in their efforts to make a difference in the lives of veterans and first responders.

For more information about Heroes on the Water and the "15 Spotlights" collection, please visit https://heroesonthewater.org/15-spotlights

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

