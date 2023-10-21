Halloween Movie Fare, “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” is Now Available for Free on Freevee and TubiTV
Just the right movie to watch for Halloween!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hit docufilm “Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation” is just the right movie to watch for Halloween and it is now streaming for free on Tubi TV (owned by Fox Corporation) and Freevee (on Amazon).
Voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at TZIFF and just recently nominated for Best Documentary of 2023 at The Hague Film Festival, the film is now the best-selling documentary on life after death of all time.
Ghosts and the Afterlife is the definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence and has taken 12 years of in-depth research and investigation to complete. The feature-length film explores the paranormal and the relationship of life after life to science. Various philosophical and scientific perspectives are examined through interviews with some of the preeminent experts in their fields asserting that “death is not the end.”
Below are a few excerpts from the reviews the film has received:
“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)
Vision Films is the exclusive distributor for “Ghosts and the Afterlife.”
Watch now on TubiTV.com or Freevee on Amazon.
