The Roof Resource Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, Launch of New Macomb County/East Side Location
Brian Lee, owner of The Roof Resource of Macomb County, (center) cuts the ribbon to commemorate the official launch of his new business.
The virtual platform takes the guesswork and hassle out of finding contractors, getting bids, choosing materials, etc., and makes roof replacement simple, less costly, and transparent for homeowners.”ROSEVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roof Resource, a groundbreaking new company that is redefining the roof replacement experience for homeowners, celebrated the launch its latest Michigan location, The Roof Resource of Macomb County, with a ribbon cutting celebration on October 5, 2023, at The Firehouse Pub, in St. Clair Shores, Michigan!
Brian Lee, a 40-year Michigan home improvement Designer/Builder and owner of The Roof Resource of Macomb County, celebrated the official launch of his innovative new business with family, friends, business associates, and civic leaders at the private event.
Lee’s new business is designed to simplify the entire roof replacement process for homeowners in Macomb County and Metro Detroit’s East Side communities. The company goes beyond traditional roofing providing a virtual platform for homeowners that combines the convenience of online shopping at cost with a preferred network of top roofing and installation companies to deliver transparency, significant savings, and quality roofing.
Founded in 2020 in Macomb, Michigan, The Roof Resource set out to bridge the gap between homeowners and roofing contractors. Recognizing that purchasing a new roof is one of the most significant investments property owners make, company Founder & CEO Michael Harvey was driven to eliminate the stress, confusion, and up charges that often accompany the roof replacement process for consumers. His vision gave birth to a platform where homeowners receive comprehensive pricing for their entire project at cost, in one convenient location, from shingle selection to installation and cleanup, ensuring clarity, trust, and a win-win situation for everyone involved.
Brian Lee is among the first franchise owners of The Roof Resource in the country. His new Roseville, Michigan-based branch will more effectively manage the company’s growing customer base and offer expedited services to homeowners in Centerline, Fraser, Clinton Township, Mt. Clemens, Harrison Township, Roseville, St. Clair Shores, Warren, Sterling Heights, and East Pointe in Macomb County, and Harper Woods, Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Farms, and Grosse Pointe Shores in Wayne Country.
“I’m really excited to introduce this extraordinary service to Macomb and Wayne County residents,” said Brian Lee, Owner of The Roof Resource of Macomb County. “The virtual platform takes all the guesswork and hassle out of finding contractors, getting bids, choosing materials, etc., and makes the roof replacement process simple, way less costly, and transparent for homeowners. I’ve been in the industry most of my life and I’m proud to be on the ground floor of a better way to provide quality home improvement to homeowners.”
The Roof Resource of Macomb County offers a completely virtual experience, enabling homeowners to navigate the entire roof replacement process from the comfort of their homes. The innovative platform eliminates the need for calling multiple companies for quotes and enduring high-pressure sales meetings, giving homeowners the power to make decisions at their own pace, without feeling rushed or pressured.
The Roof Resource’s new approach is also dedicated to full transparency and offering services at cost. Homeowners receive an itemized breakdown of every penny spent on their project, ensuring complete transparency, and the installation companies associated with Lee’s new business are licensed, insured, and thoroughly vetted to guarantee the highest quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.
Over the course of his seasoned career, Lee has successfully completed over 25,000 Metro Detroit build and home improvement projects, is professionally certified in every major roofing manufacturer's program, and holds multiple contractor certifications and six Michigan Builders Licenses.
Lee, along with his son Trevor, a seasoned home improvement project manager, are excited to bring home and property owners in Macomb County and Detroit’s East Side communities a simple, convenient, and very cost-effective new solution for roof replacement through The Roof Resource of Macomb County!
For more information about The Roof Resource, please visit their website at https://theroofresource.com.
