Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SAFE Act

For Immediate Release:
Friday, October 20, 2023

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after Gov. Cooper signed the SAFE Act (H415) into law. The legislation will help prevent addiction treatment fraud in North Carolina and passed the General Assembly unanimously.

“The SAFE Act will hold accountable greedy patient brokers who take kickbacks to lure people into treatment facilities. These bad actors endanger the lives of vulnerable people and damage the efforts of all the reputable providers who are trying to help. When people who are suffering from substance use disorder seek help, treatment providers must help – not exploit – them. I’m proud of my office for drafting this legislation and the Addiction Professionals of North Carolina for leading the charge in the General Assembly. I’m grateful to Reps. Timothy Reeder, Allen Chesser, and Kristin Baker and Sen. Jim Burgin for their leadership, to the General Assembly for passing, and to Gov. Cooper for signing this law.”

###

