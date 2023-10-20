Arhaus Opens New Showroom in West Hartford, Connecticut

The new full-service showroom offers sustainably minded, premium home furnishings and décor with an unparalleled approach to customer service

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces today the opening of its new 11,155 square-foot Arhaus showroom just west of downtown Hartford, Connecticut at Westfarms, the premier shopping center of central Connecticut in West Hartford, CT. The new Arhaus showroom will offer greater Hartford area residents an inspiring destination for high-quality furniture and décor alongside the center’s merchandising mix of unique to market lifestyle, apparel, and restaurant brands. This showroom marks the brand’s second in Connecticut alongside its location in Norwalk at The SoNo Collection.

As with all Arhaus showrooms nationwide, the Westfarms location offers complimentary design services to assist customers with home projects of any size. Whether customizing a unique piece, refreshing a single space, or outfitting an entire room, Arhaus’ expert team of design consultants are available both in person and online to offer guidance through every step of the design process. For more information or to connect with a local designer, visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the Westfarms showroom opening, Arhaus will donate $10,000 to American Forests, the oldest nonprofit conservation organization in the country focused on creating healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. As a brand founded on sustainable beliefs, and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus is honored to continue supporting American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Westfarms showroom opens today, Friday, October 20th and is conveniently located at 1500 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT at the intersection of I-84 and Route 9.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores. To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 85 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Arhaus Public Relations Department press@arhaus.com