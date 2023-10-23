The Project Ignite Inspires Underprivileged Youth to Engage in STEM Fields
The North Carolina nonprofit empowers youth, especially young women, to use engineering principles to solve everyday challenges
Our mission with The Project Ignite is to remove educational and gender disparities in STEM so that kids from all backgrounds can discover the many benefits and joys of a STEM education.”WAXHAW, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world grows increasingly reliant on science and technology, careers in STEM are in high demand. Yet, there are glaring disparities in the number of underserved youth and women engaging in STEM because of institutional bias and lack of resources. But one North Carolina nonprofit is on a mission to change that.
The Project Ignite, a North Carolina-based nonprofit inspiring youth to engage in STEM fields, has announced that it has reached out to more than 1,000 underserved youth across the globe to eliminate STEM educational disparities. In addition to this campaign, the organization has inspired more than 100 girls to engage in STEM fields.
The Project Ignite is the brainchild of two high school students attending Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, North Carolina, senior Harshitha Jasti and freshman Rishi Jasti. Both have strong interests and skills in the STEM fields. The pair wanted to use their passion for STEM to motivate and inspire others, especially underprivileged youth and girls, to engage with STEM.
“Careers in STEM provide a meaningful way to impact the world around us by developing solutions to everyday problems,” said The Project Ignite co-founder Harshitha Jasti. "But many kids feel intimidated by STEM or lack access to quality education and experiences in STEM to build their confidence and interest in the field. Our mission with The Project Ignite is to remove educational and gender disparities in STEM so that kids from all backgrounds can discover the many benefits and joys of a STEM education."
To engage youth in STEM, The Project Ignite focuses specifically on showing youth how to use engineering to solve real-time challenges. The team sponsors a number of programs to promote STEM engagement, including:
• Women In Stem, a program that encourages young women to engage in STEM activities by informing them through guest speakers and workshops;
• Parapals, an organization dedicated to the education of creating low-cost prosthetics with high functionality for amputees and stroke patients;
• Education Kits and Dictionaries that create hands-on experiences for youth interest in STEM; and
• Helping Hands, a program that gives kids the opportunity to listen to and engage and volunteer with amputees and construct prosthetic hands.
“We believe that if we can get kids to engage with engineering early on and show them how they can solve today’s problems using engineering, this will inspire more of them to want to go into STEM fields,” said Rishi Jasti, co-founder of The Project Ignite. “We’re here to expand access, show them that STEM is fun, and increase representation for all in STEM fields with exciting engineering-based programs.”
To learn more about The Project Ignite, visit theprojectignite.org.
About The Project Ignite
The Project Ignite is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating education disparities and motivating the younger generation to apply engineering solutions to real-time problems. Visit theprojectignite.org to learn more.
