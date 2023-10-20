Owner of Covenant Case Management Services, Paul Peters, Joins Abundance Studios™ As A Producer

Paul Peters

ALBEMARLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner of Covenant Case Management Services, Paul Peters, has signed on to join Abundance Studios™ as a Producer. Paul understands the value of storytelling, and the compassion and focus he brings to every venture, he will be an asset to the studio and offer a unique perspective in relation to the films Abundance Studios™ is creating.

Abundance Studios™ has two films in development for its 2023 slate along with season 2 of Nick Nanton's Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know.' The feature documentary 'Hero' is currently in production and will feature four leads, including former U.S. Marine turned Hollywood movie star, Remi Adeleke, and America's Got Talent 'Golden Buzzer' winner Mandy Harvey, who lost her hearing at the age of 18 and UFC Champion, Dominick Cruz. The second documentary in production will feature the non-profit organization CreatiVets, which works to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. Principal photography kicked off in March 2023 in Nashville. Lastly, Season two of the Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know' is also in production with the first episode on Glenn Beck already out, and upcoming episodes featuring Sally Hogshead, RaeLynn, Craig Morgan and more to come in.

About Paul

Paul Peters was born in Carbondale, Illinois to George and Doloros Peters. Paul was raised in the Suburbs of Chicago and attended Homewood Flossmoor High School where he was involved in Gymnastics. Paul graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s in psychology. Paul then attended Seminary where he studied Philosophy at Southern Evangelical Seminary and served as a chaplain in the NY jail system.

Paul had the honor of serving in the Army for 8 years and received an honorable discharge as a first Lieutenant. He has three amazing kids who mean the world to him; his daughter is in college at Clemson, his youngest son graduated with a double degree from University of South Carolina, and his eldest son remains at home with a caregiver to care for him. Paul is the proud owner of Covenant Case Management Services which is a service organization that serves individuals with disabilities in North Carolina.

About Abundance Studios™

Abundance Studios™ is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.