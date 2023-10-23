Author S.P. Grogan refutes allegations about his book “Crimson Scimitar"

Crimson Scimitar, Attack on America 2001-2027 Author SP Grogan Literary Titan presented the work with a Silver Book Award

Author Grogan issues statement denying 'Crimson Scimitar' is terrorist playbook

Author Grogan's storytelling prowess shines brilliantly throughout Crimson Scimitar delivering a fast-paced and exhilarating reading experience.” — Goodreads Review

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Crimson Scimitar: Attack on America' is an action-adventure epic set in both the past, present and in the future, which in fact warns of terrorist infiltration through the U.S. Southern Border. Two months before the Hamas attack on Israel the book’s publicity release used the phrasing ‘Stay Vigilant’, which is today widely used by politicians and the media.”

Published by academic publisher, Addison and Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books, the full title is: “Crimson Scimitar: Attack on America, 2001-2027, Including the Official Proceedings of the Capture and Trial of Osama bin Laden.”

The plot centers around the ‘what if’ premise that Osama bin Laden is not killed but captured and put on trial in the U.S., just as al Qaeda in 2011 is ready to launch a new attack on America worse than 9/11. Commented author Grogan “Any current terrorist attacks with similarities to the 'Crimson Scimitar' story are purely coincidental though various Crimson Scimitar’s multiple plots seem to reflect as possibilities in today’s international climate of fear.”

Al-Qaeda plots in Crimson Scimitar include nuclear waste poisoning, bomb attacks, gun battles at Hoover Dam, stock market manipulation, assassinations. What is the intriguing twist is how the terrorists devised their major attack, and this epic thriller brings accurate context in the War on Terrorism and the role that Hollywood culture, television, and social media play in the outcome.

Crimson Scimitar was awarded in October 2023 a Literary Titan Book Award. Goodreads Reviewer (A Look Inside: Books, Movies & Music) posted, in part, "Crimson Scimitar” by S.P. Grogan is a literary tour de force that masterfully weaves together a tapestry of suspense, intrigue, political machinations, and personal relationships. It is a gripping historical thriller that transports readers to the tumultuous landscape of 2011, where the world's most wanted man, Osama bin Laden, is captured instead of killed, setting the stage for a legal spectacle that is nothing short of the Trial of the Century.

"Grogan's storytelling prowess shines brilliantly throughout the narrative, delivering a fast-paced and exhilarating reading experience. The novel's intricate plotline keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they delve deep into the world of counterterrorism, espionage, and the inner workings of the U.S. judicial system. The author's meticulous research is evident as they seamlessly integrate actual events from 2011 into the narrative, adding a layer of authenticity that is both compelling and thought-provoking.”

Recent national headlines include: "FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant', cities on alert amid global calls for pro-Hamas action." And last Thursday, The U.S. Department of State issued a rare” Worldwide Caution" alert urging any American who is overseas to “exercise increased caution” due to “increased tensions in various locations around the world. The U.S. said there is also an increased potential for “terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens.”

Within 'Crimson Scimitar' one plot thread is the failure of intelligence agencies to define the obvious warnings of a coming attack on America. As example of true events, says Author Grogan, "100 known terrorists on watch lists were apprehended this last February at the U.S. Border, which begs the question on how many unknown terrorists' cells from various countries in the Middle East and Asia are now roaming freely within our cities, and what nefarious plots are currently in motion. 'Crimson Scimitar' was written as a literary prophecy."

Crimson Scimitar: Attack on America (ISBN: 978-1-59211-331-6) is available

through all Independent Bookstores, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, most social

media bookstores, and as an eBook on Kindle and Nook.

Contact: Publisher Marketing: Diana@HistriaBooks.com

Publisher: Info@HistriaBooks.com

Author Interviews: Grogan.SP@gmail.com

Press Release: SkilleoMarketing@gmail.com