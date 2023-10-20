Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (“Smart Sand” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent events and the results. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer, John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, and Christopher Green, vice president of accounting and principal accounting officer will host the call.



Investors are invited to join the conference call by dialing (412)-317-0790 or 1-877-870-4263 and you requesting that the operator connect you to the Smart Sand call. Additionally, the call may also be streamed via webcast by following this link: https://app.webinar.net/WB7mo3Ab3NO. The call can also be accessed via teleconference at: Q3 2023 Smart Sand Inc Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

