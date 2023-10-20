America’s Future Schedules its GET IN THE FIGHT Campaign in Michigan to Help End Child Exploitation and Trafficking

GET IN THE FIGHT state campaigns are locally-based educational programs to build a national network of informed citizens to end the war on children in America.

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that its next GET IN THE FIGHT campaign to raise awareness, educate, and mobilize local residents and communities to help end child exploitation and trafficking is scheduled for the State of Michigan on December 8 and 9, 2023, at the Grace Christian Church at 33801 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights. To learn more and register for the Michigan campaign, please click here The Michigan campaign is part of America’s Future Project Defend & Protect Our Children (PDPC) nationwide initiative to build a grassroots community of informed Americans across the country armed with the facts, knowledge, and tools to end the war on children. America’s Future works with local advocates and individuals in each state to coordinate their states' GET IN THE FIGHT campaign. The first campaign was held in Sarasota, Florida, where approximately 800 people participated.Each state campaign includes an evening summit with a panel of experts and leaders with first-hand experience in the areas of trafficking prevention and rescue and recovery of trafficked victims and survivor services and assistance, followed the next day with a series of training programs and seminars, specifically tailored for individuals, parents and professionals in multiple industries, first responders, and others.On December 8th, the Michigan campaign will begin with a speaker’s meet and greet reception from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by the summit panel discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The summit panel will be moderated by Lara Logan, an award-winning investigative journalist, and America’s Future Board Director, and include Bazzel Baz, founder and president of the Association for the Recovery of Children, Tara Lee Rodas, HHS whistleblower, Jaeson Jones, CEO, Omni Intelligence, and Christine Dolan, author, and investigative journalist.The training programs on December 9th will run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Among the courses taught by experienced instructors include seminars for hospitality and healthcare professionals, parents and caring adults, first responders, and overcomers. Other training programs include learning ways to protect children from becoming predators or prey in the world of commercial sexual exploitation, and a session on how traffickers and predators blend apps and AI tools with the techniques of psychological operations to control human behavior that includes a showing of the movie, "Into The Light," produced by acclaimed filmmaker, Mike Smith, an America’s Future Board Director.Michigan residents and others interested in attending the two-day Michigan event are encouraged to register early to secure their seats for the summit panel and training programs and to attend the meet-and-greet reception. Panelists, instructors, and members of America’s Future executive team and PDPC Advisory Board will welcome reception attendees, including Lara Logan, Bazzel Baz, Tara Lee Rodas, and Mike Smith, and other advisors Liz Crokin, Brian Gamble, Lynz Piper-Loomis, Ben Moore, and special guests.State campaigns are in the planning stages for 2024, including Illinois on January 25 and 26, 2024, and Ohio on June 14 and 15. If you or an organization you are affiliated with are interested in coordinating a GET IN THE FIGHT campaign in your state, please email Lisa MacDonald, America’s Future Director of Strategic Planning and Development, at lisa@AmericasFuture.net.To learn more about America’s Future initiatives and activities, please visit www.AmericasFuture.net and follow America’s Future on your favorite social media platforms.ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net