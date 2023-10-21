Centricity Music Roster Gathers More “New Artist” Dove Trophies Than Any Other Label Over The Last Decade

Pictured (l-r) are: Lauren Daigle, Katy Nichole and Kyle Williams. Lauren Daigle is pictured (left) performing “Be Okay” and Katy Nichole (right) sings “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” during the televised portion of the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards. (Photos by Tessa Voccola)

Katy Nichole Crowned GMA New Artist of the Year During 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards; 2015 New Artist Winner Lauren Daigle Garners Her 12th Dove

Winning three New Artist of the Year GMA Dove Awards over the last decade confirms the foundational aspects engraved in the culture at Centricity Music.” — Caren Seidle, Centricity Music CEO

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its acclaimed roster honored with more New Artist of the Year GMA Dove Awards than any other label since 2013, Centricity Music is intentional about signing, developing and launching the best new talent the Christian music industry has to offer. The label’s latest success story is RIAA Certified Gold-selling, Recording Academy-featured Chartbreaker Katy Nichole , who became Centricity Music’s third New Artist of the Year during the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards.Nichole’s award follows RIAA Platinum-selling pop recording artist /songwriter Jordan Feliz receiving that trophy in 2016 and multi-Platinum-selling, two time GRAMMY Award-winning Lauren Daigle garnering the award in 2015. Daigle also picked up her 12th Dove Award for Short Form Music Video of the Year (Concept) for “Thank God I Do” during the awards show.“Everyone is so excited for Katy and Lauren to be recognized with these GMA awards,” says Centricity Music CEO Caren Seidle. “Lauren’s video is such a special piece of artwork, and it is an honor that others see it that way as well. The New Artist of the Year award recognizes the creativity and the commitment of the entire Centricity staff as well as Katy’s undeniable talent. Winning three awards over the last decade confirms the foundational aspects engraved in the culture at Centricity Music.”Along with Centricity Music, Centricity Publishing songwriter Kyle Williams gathers a Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year Dove as a producer for TobyMac’s Life After Death.The 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards were taped live in Nashville, TN Oct. 17 and aired exclusively on TBN and the TBN app tonight (Oct. 20).For further information on all the Dove Awards recipients, visit https://doveawards.com About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Natalie Layne, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ About Centricity Publishing:Centricity Publishing is an independent publishing company based in Franklin, Tennessee, and sister company to Centricity Music. With a talented roster of both artist and staff writers, including Lauren Daigle, Jordan Feliz, Brandon Heath, Katy Nichole, Paul Duncan, Kyle Williams, etc., Centricity’s writers have had numerous No. 1 radio singles and significant sync placements along with GRAMMYs, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Dove Awards and more. For additional information, visit https://centricitypublishing.com # # #ATTN Media: For more Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing press materials, go to: https://centricitypress.com/ and https://centricitypublishing.com For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do (Official Music Video)