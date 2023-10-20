New Soybean Processing Plant to Bring More Than 100 New Jobs to Ohio

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik, and JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that a new soybean processing plant in Upper Sandusky will bring more than 100 new jobs to Ohio.

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods, will invest approximately $500 million to construct the new plant in Wyandot County, bolstering the region's economic growth in the critical food and agriculture sector.

"Soybeans are Ohio's top exported agriculture product, so we are very excited to welcome LDC to Upper Sandusky," said Governor DeWine. "This new facility will not only bring in new jobs, but it will also lead to new avenues for growth and innovation in Ohio's agricultural sector."

There are approximately 26,000 soybean farmers in Ohio, and the annual economic impact of soybean production in Ohio is $5.3 billion. LDC’s state-of-the-art soybean processing plant will have integrated crushing, edible oil refining, and lecithin production and packaging capabilities.

“LDC choosing Upper Sandusky for its expansion grows our robust agricultural industry and adds to the list of innovative companies choosing Ohio because of our talented workforce and dedication to business growth," said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "The positive ripple effect of this project on local communities and across the state is something we look forward to seeing."

“This is a memorable moment for the people of Wyandot County,” said Lydia Mihalik, the director of the Department of Development. “This significant investment by LDC, and the jobs that will be created out of it, not only will strengthen the economy throughout the region but are proof that Ohio is an attractive landing spot for businesses looking to expand.”

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, soybeans are cleaned, cracked, dehulled, and rolled into flakes to separate the oil and meal components during processing. Soybean products include tofu, soymilk, edamame, soy nuts, sprouts, miso, and soy sauce. Soybean oil is also used in salad dressings, mayonnaise, and industrial products such as plastics and biodiesel.

“LDC's substantial investment is a testament to Ohio's economic vibrancy and our appeal to global agribusiness leaders,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “This collaborative effort brings 100 new jobs and cutting-edge technology that will serve as a magnet for future investment in this critical sector.”

Wyandot County has long been recognized as a center for manufacturing, agri-business, and farming, backed by an ideal location and highly skilled workforce. The partnership between JobsOhio, Regional Growth Partnership, Wyandot County Economic Development, and the City of Upper Sandusky created an ideal environment for LDC.

Dean Monske, CEO of Regional Growth Partnership, added: "This development is a beacon of economic development and innovation. The Regional Growth Partnership is excited to support the endeavor, which will contribute to the region's prosperity and lays a foundation for future collaborations."

The State of Ohio and JobsOhio will consider assistance for the project, which will be made public after any incentives are approved.

