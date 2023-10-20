Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Therapeutic Application (Neurological Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), by ASO Chemistry (DNA Based ASO, RNA Based ASO, Gapmer ASO), by Route of Administration (Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intradermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics market is valued at US$6,099.3 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Adoption of ASO Therapeutics for the Treatment of Rare Diseases

The application of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) in the treatment of rare genetic disorders is a compelling testament to the transformative power of this therapeutic approach. Rare diseases, often referred to as orphan diseases, are characterized by their low prevalence in the population, making them less attractive for traditional drug development efforts. However, ASOs have emerged as a ray of hope for individuals afflicted by these conditions, driving considerable interest and investment in ASO research and development. Traditional drug development pathways often face significant hurdles when it comes to rare diseases. The small patient populations make conducting large-scale clinical trials challenging, and the financial viability of developing drugs for such conditions can be questionable. ASOs, with their precision and adaptability, have opened up new possibilities for addressing these challenges.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a multifaceted impact on the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics market. While the pandemic posed certain challenges, it also underscored the potential of ASOs as a versatile and rapid-response platform for developing innovative treatments. The challenges primarily stemmed from disruptions in the healthcare system, including delays in clinical trials, redirection of resources toward COVID-19 research, and supply chain interruptions. These factors temporarily slowed down some ASO development efforts, causing setbacks and adjustments in timelines. However, the pandemic also highlighted the adaptability of ASO technology. ASOs can be designed and synthesized relatively quickly to target specific RNA sequences, making them a valuable tool for developing therapies against emerging viral threats like SARS-CoV-2. Several ASO-based approaches for COVID-19 treatment, including targeting viral RNA and host factors, were explored in response to the pandemic.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

The application of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) in the treatment of rare genetic disorders is a compelling testament to the transformative power of this therapeutic approach. Rare diseases, often referred to as orphan diseases, are characterized by their low prevalence in the population, making them less attractive for traditional drug development efforts. However, ASOs have emerged as a ray of hope for individuals afflicted by these conditions, driving considerable interest and investment in ASO research and development. Traditional drug development pathways often face significant hurdles when it comes to rare diseases. The small patient populations make conducting large-scale clinical trials challenging, and the financial viability of developing drugs for such conditions can be questionable. ASOs, with their precision and adaptability, have opened up new possibilities for addressing these challenges.

Improved Delivery Systems Helps in Unlocking the Full Potential of ASOs

Advancements in drug delivery technologies have played a pivotal role in unlocking the full therapeutic potential of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs). These innovations have significantly improved the bioavailability and tissue specificity of ASOs, allowing for more effective and precise treatment across a broader spectrum of diseases. Key developments include the utilization of nanoparticle-based carriers, lipid nanoparticles, and targeted delivery systems.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

A novel and promising market opportunity for antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics lies in their application as a cutting-edge approach to cancer therapy. In the realm of cancer treatment, established methods like chemotherapy and radiation therapy often suffer from a lack of precision, resulting in notable harm to healthy cells. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), equipped with their capacity to specifically zero in on genes or oncogenes linked to tumor growth, provide a superior, tailored approach to treating cancer. This precision medicine approach holds substantial promise for enhancing treatment efficacy while mitigating the customary adverse effects of conventional therapies. ASOs can be designed to interfere with the expression of genes critical to cancer cell survival, proliferation, or metastasis. By blocking the production of these cancer-associated proteins, ASOs can help arrest tumor growth and, in some cases, induce cancer cell death.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics market are Alector, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, Bio-Path Holdings, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Geron Corporation (Geron), GSK plc, iCo Therapeutics Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ProQR Therapeutics, Roche Holding AG, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Sterna Biologicals. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 28 th June 2023, Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, launched its novel AntiClastic™ Antisense Oligonucleotide (AntiClastic ASO) platform, which employs optimally created spatial conformation nucleic acids that further enhance the drug-like properties of antisense.

June 2023, Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, launched its novel AntiClastic™ Antisense Oligonucleotide (AntiClastic ASO) platform, which employs optimally created spatial conformation nucleic acids that further enhance the drug-like properties of antisense. On 16th May 2023, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. entered a collaboration agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery, development and commercialization of an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy for a rare, severe chronic kidney disease with significant unmet medical need. The companies will leverage Chinook’s precision medicine approach and deep expertise in nephrology and Ionis’ extensive expertise in RNA-targeted therapeutics.

