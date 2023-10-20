Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2023, were $1.3 million, which remains consistent with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.40 for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.



Net earnings year-to-date increased by 8.17% or by $303 thousand, to $3.7 million, as compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.16 for the period ending September 30, 2023 and $1.06 for the same period last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Bank’s operating performance in the third quarter and year-to-date was very strong. Loan quality remains solid,with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at quarter-end, and revenue was up significantly over the same period last year. Total assets reached an all time record in the third quarter, and we are optimistic about additional opportunities for growth and expansion over the next several years. We believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to help small business customers in our market.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2023, total assets were $465.8 million, an increase of $65.9 million or 16.49% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased by $3.9 million or 1.2% to $341.4 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.8% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by $2.9 million or 1.65% to $178.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $181.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and two non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and for the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $442.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $235.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.01% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $391.6 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $163.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.41% for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $673.0 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16.12% as compared with $579.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $2.0 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.3 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $503 thousand, which represents an decrease of $3 thousand or 0.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $506 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately 28.3%, and 28.5% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition As of 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 unaudited audited Assets Cash and due from banks $ 104,561,071 $ 36,436,018 Cash and cash equivalents 104,561,071 36,436,018 Fed Funds Sold 2,300 - 2,300 - Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses 6,087,441 6,347,231 Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero allowance for credit losses 161,749,315 160,668,959 Total Investments 167,836,756 167,016,191 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,444,904 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022 173,224,506 176,555,783 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 3,126,100 2,045,200 Fixed assets, net 5,515,355 5,626,850 Accrued interest receivable 1,286,041 1,153,613 Bank owned life insurance 8,197,290 8,054,491 Other assets 2,021,278 2,947,830 Total assets $ 465,770,697 $ 399,835,974 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing 185,148,633 204,189,323 Interest-bearing 156,230,416 133,263,940 Total deposits 341,379,049 337,453,262 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000,000 15,000,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 57,000,000 - Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 1,569,455 124,947 Other liabilities 1,986,510 1,815,062 Total liabilities 430,028,014 367,486,270 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,981 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 10,502,558 10,502,558 Retained earnings 27,694,744 24,269,527 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized loss on available for sale, net of taxes (2,454,619 ) (2,422,382 ) Total shareholders' equity 35,742,683 32,349,703 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 465,770,697 $ 399,835,974





Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Net Income For the three month ended For the nine month ended 30-Sep 30-Sep 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest Income Interest and fees on loans 2,467,400 2,289,166 7,245,563 7,193,378 Interest on investment securities 1,166,387 1,004,274 3,444,135 2,196,498 Other interest income 1,410,450 344,108 2,990,487 580,703 Total interest income 5,044,237 3,637,548 13,680,184 9,970,579 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 841,282 86,555 1,835,134 177,876 Interest on borrowings 877,179 222,041 2,112,955 641,264 Total interest expense 1,718,460 308,597 3,948,089 819,140 Net Interest Income 3,325,776 3,328,951 9,732,096 9,151,439 Provision For Loan Losses 6,578 93,457 (81,806 ) 135,987 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 3,319,198 3,235,495 9,813,901 9,015,452 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 424,453 324,008 1,184,329 943,114 Interchange fees 106,418 130,022 314,803 364,397 Earnings from bank-owned life insurance 48,677 46,724 142,799 135,876 Other miscellaneous income 93,502 78,876 271,651 209,345 Total noninterest income 673,049 579,630 1,913,582 1,652,732 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,381,721 1,266,765 4,101,388 3,702,106 Occupancy and equipment 156,317 166,159 460,390 478,881 Other expenses 674,654 603,331 1,984,139 1,729,437 Total noninterest expense 2,212,691 2,036,255 6,545,917 5,910,424 Income before income tax expense 1,779,556 1,778,870 5,181,566 4,757,760 Provision for income taxes 503,424 506,530 1,470,859 1,350,354 Net Income $ 1,276,132 $ 1,272,340 $ 3,710,707 $ 3,407,406 Basic earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.16 $ 1.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.16 $ 1.06



