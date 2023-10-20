Air Methods CEO JaeLynn Williams Wins 2023 Women In Tech Trailblazer Award

Program recognizes women shaping the technology industry

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector, selected Air Methods CEO JaeLynn Williams as the winner of the 2023 Women In Tech Trailblazer Award. The winners were announced on Oct. 11 at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

“I am very honored and deeply humbled,” said Williams. “As women, we can have a greater impact in the world by bringing our talents to the fields of tech and STEM, and I appreciate organizations like the Women Tech Council, who bring light to the contributions of hundreds of women across the country. I encourage all women to put themselves in places that are out of their comfort zone and believe in themselves enough to try. Because if we would just try, we’d have a great impact.”

Over the last 16 years, the Women Tech Awards have brought visibility to distinguished, technology-focused women throughout the industry who are creating new technologies, leading technology companies, driving innovation, and inspiring the tech community.

“The tech industry is a dynamic landscape that thrives on innovation and change. It is a place where creativity and problem-solving converge to shape the future,” said Air Methods Vice President of National Sales Ashley Davis, who attended the awards ceremony along with other Air Methods leaders and crew members from the local AirLife Utah air medical bases in support of Williams. “It is our duty, as women in tech, to continue pushing boundaries, to challenge the status quo, and to bring diverse perspectives to the forefront. We must foster environments where young girls and women feel empowered to pursue their passions in STEM fields.”

Williams was selected as the winner based on her professional achievements, business leadership, industry experiences, personal accomplishments, and community impact by a panel of leaders and innovators from throughout the technology sector.

“As someone working in a role that’s traditionally male dominated, I know how important it is that we believe in ourselves, push outside of our comfort zones, and really try,” said AirLife Utah Pilot Katie Freeman. “It’s just as important to have inspiring leaders like our CEO who has made it possible for more women to contribute their talents to the field of aviation and has created a culture where women are supported and empowered.”

Serving as CEO since January 2020, Williams has led the company to greater heights, despite the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID. With an eye for emerging technology and a focus on evolving the air medical industry, Williams has expanded Air Methods to include Spright, a global drone solutions provider, and recently launched Air Methods Ascend, its critical care education program.

Prior to that, she held the position of executive vice president for Air Methods Sales, Marketing and Communications through which she led the revitalization of Sales and Marketing operations, developed management operating systems and metrics for measuring performance, and instituted customer-centric improvements to build and retain business.

For information about the Women Tech Awards, visit www.womentechcouncil.com.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities, and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse, and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (airmethods.com) is the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features approximately 400 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity manikins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

Attachment

Denisse Coffman Air Methods 720-666-8499 media@airmethods.com