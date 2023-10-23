Attend The Springs Fall Home Show October 27 to October 29, 2023, At The Colorado Springs Event Center

3-Day Home Show Event Sponsored By Lifetime Bath And Shower Is Free To The Public; Features The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the foremost leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Springs Fall Home Show: October 27, 2023 to October 29, 2023 at the Colorado Springs Event Center in Colorado Springs, CO. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Colorado Springs and surrounding Manitou Springs, Fort Carson and Castle Rock communities, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, home siding, solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, outdoor spas and more will be participating at the Springs Home Show.

Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and Manitou Springs residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Show What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Lifetime Bath And Shower is Sponsoring the Springs Fall Home Show. Local family-owned and operated, Lifetime Bath And Shower installs bathtubs and showers made from durable acrylic. Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and Manitou Springs homeowners can select from numerous designs and accessories at Lifetime Bath And Shower to renovate the appearance of their bathroom space and to work better.

Admission to the Springs Fall Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday October 27, 2023 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday October 28, 2023 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday October 29, 2023 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Colorado Springs Events Center is located at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the foremost leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 successful home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. With a combined 30+ years of experience in Home Shows, Expos and Trade Shows, the staff at Nationwide Expos knows the ins and outs of home decor, remodeling, and home goods trade shows. With top-of-the-line event management and marketing teams, Nationwide Expos provide exhibitors with professional, organized and results-driven events. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com

Marketing Inquiries:

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com