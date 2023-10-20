Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,469 in the last 365 days.

Agencies extend comment period on proposed rules to strengthen large bank capital requirements

October 20, 2023

Agencies extend comment period on proposed rules to strengthen large bank capital requirements

  • Federal Reserve Board
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Federal bank regulatory agencies announced today that they will extend until January 16, 2024, the comment period on their large bank capital proposal to increase the strength and resilience of the banking system. The agencies extended the comment period to allow interested parties more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments.

The Federal Reserve Board also extended the comment period until the same date for its proposal to modify the capital surcharge for the largest and most complex banks. Comments on both proposals were originally due by November 30.

You just read:

Agencies extend comment period on proposed rules to strengthen large bank capital requirements

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more