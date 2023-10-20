Agencies extend comment period on proposed rules to strengthen large bank capital requirements

Federal bank regulatory agencies announced today that they will extend until January 16, 2024, the comment period on their large bank capital proposal to increase the strength and resilience of the banking system. The agencies extended the comment period to allow interested parties more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments.

The Federal Reserve Board also extended the comment period until the same date for its proposal to modify the capital surcharge for the largest and most complex banks. Comments on both proposals were originally due by November 30.