Nexterus President is a Key Speaker in Free Webinar Hosted by BrillDog

Discussion on Current Challenges Facing Supply Chain Industry Today, Supply Chain Resilience Strategies, and Emerging Technologies

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and non-asset based third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that president Ryan Polakoff will be the key speaker at an upcoming free webinar hosted by BrillDog, discussing key supply chain trends, resilient supply chain strategies, and emerging technologies in the supply chain. The webinar is on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM EDT.



“Businesses of all sizes are struggling in their supply chains today with getting shipments out on time, to the right location; rising fuel costs; labor shortages; demand fluctuations; supply chain security; and sustainability concerns,” says Frank DeSantis, Chief Operating Officer at BrillDog. “Nexterus can address these challenges with innovative technologies and services that drive value across the supply chain.”

Ryan Polakoff has been in the supply chain industry for twenty years, working at Nexterus at every desk of the company, so he understands the business and the industry. He will give a unique perspective on the current trends and issues that companies face. He will also discuss dissecting these complex issues, applying technology and services to these challenges, and gaining valuable, actionable results.

Nexterus utilizes the BrillDog Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) in its client offerings. The BrillDog SCMS is a scalable, cloud-based platform for small to medium-sized businesses that manages procurement, inventory, transportation, and supply chain processes.

The topics and questions that will be addressed in the webinar include:

What are some of the biggest challenges facing the supply chain industry today?

What are some of the recent trends in supply chain and transportation management that have had a significant impact?

What are the critical components of an effective and resilient supply chain strategy?

What emerging technologies and trends should supply chain professionals keep an eye on in the coming years?

To register for the webinar, visit https://app.livestorm.co/brilldog/brilldog-x-nexterus?s=adb030ad-6b6b-4ddc-b515-0350383d18ff.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About BrillDog, Inc.

BrillDog believes simplicity and transparency are essential for every business shipper. BrillDog is an advanced, integrated solution that manages supply chain processes and data. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, management, and analysis. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. For more information, visit BrillDog.com.