Investigation XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether XPEL, Inc. (“XPEL” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XPEL) complied with federal securities laws. On October 19, 2023, Culper Research published a report alleging “the Company has grossly understated its reliance on Tesla, which just last week signaled that it would be disintermediating XPEL,” and that “the Company is concealing a massive undisclosed risk from its primary supplier which threatens to upend the Company’s entire reason for being.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased XPEL stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/xpel/ to discuss your legal rights.