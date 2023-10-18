IMPACT: Stories of Conflict Prevention

Episode 1: Alan Boswell & Elissa Jobson, South Sudan In the first episode of season two of the "IMPACT" series (formerly “Rewind: The Impact of Conflict Prevention”), Alan Boswell, Crisis Group's Project Director for the Horn of Africa, and Elissa Jobson, Chief of Advocacy, speak about their efforts to delay the formation of the South Sudanese unity government so as to preserve the existing ceasefire and give the unity government more time to be formed in a sustainable manner.

SEASON 1 "Rewind: The Impact of Conflict Prevention" (former title)

Episode 4: Richard Horsey, Myanmar In the fourth and final episode of “Rewind: The Impact of Conflict Prevention”, Richard Horsey, Crisis Group's Senior Adviser for Myanmar, speaks about the time he spent in Rakhine State, where growing violence against the Rohingya Muslim community was taking a dangerous turn. This episode delves into some of the obstacles to conflict prevention, and why continuing to sound the alarm is so important.

Episode 3: Olesya Vartanyan, Georgia In the third episode of “Rewind: The Impact of Conflict Prevention”, Olesya Vartanyan, Crisis Group's Senior Analyst for the South Caucasus, takes us back to her travels to Abkhazia, one of two breakaway regions in Georgia. She discusses her efforts to find an "entry point" that would help the two sides form closer ties and, as a result, hopefully decrease the likelihood of future conflict.

Episode 2: Claudia Gazzini, Libya In the second episode of “Rewind: The Impact of Conflict Prevention”, our Consulting Senior Analyst on Libya, Claudia Gazzini, gives a glimpse into what Crisis Group’s analysts actually do. She describes how she attempted to help bridge the gap between east and western Libya, and how this work led to a change in the conversation around negotiations for a unity government.