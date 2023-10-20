Vistant Named Again as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Greater Washington D.C. Area by Washington Business Journal

Vistant Ranks 49th on the DC List

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, has again been named to the 2023 Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ’s) list of the fastest-growing companies in the greater Washington, DC, area. The company was ranked No. 49 in D.C.



This is the second year in a row that Vistant made the list, and for the 2023 ranking, the company’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeded 48 percent.

“We’re fortunate to have a team that’s fully committed to supporting our clients’ missions,” said Walter Barnes, III, Vistant’s president. “We’ve had a tremendous run since our founding 15 years ago, and with their talent and dedication, I’m confident we’ll continue to excel.”

Each year, hundreds of companies complete the WBJ survey, including federal contractors, real estate companies, mortgage lenders, cybersecurity firms, and more. The list identifies the top 50 companies across the greater DC area that navigated continuing economic uncertainties post-pandemic and still saw extraordinary revenue growth between 2022 and 2023.

To qualify, companies must be locally headquartered and privately owned, having no parent company.

Earlier this year, Vistant was also named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year.

About Vistant

Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit Vistant at www.VistantCo.com .

