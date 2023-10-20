LiveCare's Member Acquisition Surges With In-House Program

Venice, FL, USA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare, Inc. (OTC:LVCE), a pioneering force in the telehealth sector dedicated to supporting type II diabetes patients often overlooked, proudly announces the success of its innovative in-house patient acquisition initiative.



Launched on October 4, 2023, this in-house program was designed to create more member acquisition channels. The initiative, backed by a team of 10 dedicated representatives, has proven to be LiveCare's most successful acquisition strategy to date. The company is already enrolling an average of 20 new patients daily and is optimistic about doubling this number, targeting 40 new patients daily by the close of the year.

CEO Max Rockwell shared his insights, stating, "Our in-house acquisition strategy is a testament to LiveCare's commitment to growth and excellence. We're not just a company; we're a community. Who better to convey the value of LiveCare than our own team? The early results are a clear indication of the program's success. This approach not only benefits our company but also ensures our members receive accurate information, all while upholding the highest standards of compliance."

Currently, LiveCare proudly serves approximately 3,500 members nationwide, generating an impressive $6M in annual revenues. With the support of Medicare and other insurance providers, patients can access LiveCare's services at minimal to zero personal cost. Our team, comprising 20 Certified Nurse Assistants trained by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, is overseen by an onsite Nurse Practitioner and our esteemed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pareena Bilkoo. LiveCare's unique program is tailored to each patient, leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure 24/7 connectivity with compassionate professionals, enhancing their overall well-being and quality of life.

Chairman Jim Dalton reflected on the company's journey, saying, "From the outset, my vision for LiveCare was to create a company genuinely committed to making a difference. Today, I stand proud, knowing that LiveCare not only promises but delivers."

