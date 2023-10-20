LBMC Expands Geographic Footprint as Strothman & Co Joins Firm

Transaction Adds Enhanced Service Offerings and Strengthens Southeast Presence

Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC , the Southeast’s third largest business consulting and financial services firm and top 35 firm in the nation, proudly announces that Strothman & Co , an accounting firm based in Louisville, Kentucky, has reached an agreement to join the firm effective Nov. 1. This strategic growth transaction expands LBMC’s geographic footprint across multiple states, amplifying the firm’s capacity to provide an extensive range of services and augmenting the organization’s talent pool.

The Strothman & Co transaction adds 60 professionals and brings LBMC to a total of five locations, with more than 850 team members, serving more than 11,000 clients across the nation.

“While LBMC’s growth over the past 40+ years has been primarily organic, our firm is now aggressively opportunistic about adding talent, skills, and filling gaps in our service offerings to ensure we continue to evolve as the firm of the future,” said LBMC CEO Jeff Drummonds . “The Strothman & Co team further enhances our service offerings and allows us to expand our Kentucky presence, where we currently serve over 100 clients across the state.”

In addition to adding strong healthcare industry knowledge, LBMC brings expanded expertise around advisory services such as human resources, technology solutions, staffing/recruiting services, cybersecurity, consulting/business intelligence, wealth advisory services and procurement to the Strothman & Co client base. Healthcare currently comprises 30% of LBMC’s business, along with other core verticals including private equity, manufacturing and distribution, technology, and high net worth families.

“We are very excited to be joining a nationally renowned team of experts, who bring complementary strengths to the table while being fully aligned on core values, exceptional client experience and culture,” said Bill Meyer , Managing Director of Strothman & Co. “We believe this transaction will bring numerous benefits to both our team members and valued clients.”

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firm , one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 800 team members, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting services for its client base. Named an Inc. Best in Business company, LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit lbmc.com or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page .

About Strothman & Co

Strothman & Co is a full-service accounting and advisory firm serving clients in Kentucky, Indiana, and beyond. The firm also offers a wide range of services to organizations and individuals, including audit, assurance, tax planning, outsourced accounting, strategic advisory, wealth management, and more.

