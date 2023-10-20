New Jersey Roofing Company, Allied Roofing Solutions, Releases Article Providing Insight on Choosing the Right Material for a Residential Roof

Elmwood Park, NJ, October 20, 2023 – Allied Roofing Solutions in New Jersey, a NJ roofer with extensive expertise in installing and replacing roofs of all roof types and styles, has recently released an informative article to help guide customers through selecting the best shingles for a specific house.

The new article has been written on the company’s website to provide residents of New Jersey insight into the different materials, including their longevity, pros and cons, and affordability. With facts and figures based on the unique climate and weather in New Jersey, Allied Roofing Solutions hopes it can assist residents with the best types of roof shingles that would benefit them the most in the area.

According to Allied Roofing Solutions, there are four roof types that are most popular, and that can withstand harsh weather and temperature fluctuations in New Jersey. Owner Erand Molla says, “In the winter, New Jersey can be very snowy and cold while the summers are humid, wet, and warm. If you live here, you are well aware that we have a wide range of temperatures and lots of cloud cover all year long. Our roofers specialize in all roofing aspects–inspecting, New Jersey roof repairs, framing, and installing–for all roof types and styles.”

An extract of Allied Roofing Solutions’s new article ‘The Right Material for a Residential Roof’ has been included below:

Asphalt shingles are the most common type of roof material in New Jersey and the United States because of their reliability, durability, and cost. The three kinds of asphalt shingles–3-tab, dimensional, and luxury shingles- have specific characteristics that make them appropriate for different purposes.

Pros

Easy to install

Low cost

Lifespan of 15 to 50 years

Many colors and styles

Lifetime Warranties

Cons

Requires periodic maintenance

Low insulation value

Made from petroleum and fiberglass, which aren’t green materials

Cedar Shakes and Shingles

The New Jersey Siding Company recommends that Cedar shakes and shingles be used on rustic cottages, Tudor-style homes, Georgian homes, or elegant chateau homes, as these shingles conserve heating and cooling energy, thereby saving on energy bills.

Pros

Storm and weather-resistant

Durable and strong

Lasts about 20 – 30 years

High strength-to-weight ratio

Cons

Expensive

Needs regular maintenance

Slate Roofs

Slate roofs have clean and classic lines that work well on older historic homes and new homes. Slate is durable and resistant to extreme weather and climate conditions, so residents don’t need to ask themselves, ‘How Often Does a Roof Need to be Replaced?’ as it can last up to 100 years and is resistant to mold, moss, and ice.

Pros

Friendly to the environment

Energy efficient

Can increase the value of a home

Very little roofing waste

Cons

Heavy and may need reinforcement

High cost compared to asphalt or shake shingles

Requires installers who are experienced and knowledgeable

Foot traffic can damage tiles

Metal Roofs

When residents are considering Re-Roof vs Roof Replacement, Metal roofs are a good option for both as they are extremely energy efficient by reflecting sunlight, thereby lowering the amount of energy that is absorbed by the roof material. Metal is durable, resistant to hail and high winds, and has an average lifespan of over 50 years.

Pros

Longevity and durability

Environmentally friendly

Safe from fires and lightning strikes

Cons

Higher costs

Noisy during heavy rain and hailstorms

When repairs are needed, possible inconsistency in color matches

Performance issues when installed poorly, causing serious damage eventually

More information

To learn more about Allied Roofing Solutions and the release of its new article, please visit https://www.alliedroofingsolutions.com/blog/new-jersey-roofing-company-allied-roofing-solutions-releases-article-providing-insight-on-choosing-the-right-material-for-a-residential-roof.

