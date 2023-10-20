BioCryst to Host R&D Day on November 3

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will host an R&D Day at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 3, 2023, where the company plans to describe its drug discovery process and introduce additional therapies from its pipeline.



The R&D Day will take place at the company’s Discovery Center of Excellence in Birmingham, Alabama. Seating for the event in Birmingham is limited to invited guests who have confirmed their attendance.

The event also will be webcast live. The live webcast and replay of the R&D Day will be available online in the investors section of the company website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and many global markets. BioCryst has active programs to develop oral medicines for multiple targets across the complement system, including BCX10013, an oral Factor D inhibitor in clinical development. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) is approved in the U.S. and multiple global markets, with post-marketing commitments ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

BCRXW