Del Toro Insurance Introduces Usage-Based Car Insurance Policies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Del Toro Insurance is pleased to announce that they are introducing usage-based car insurance policies. These insurance policies look closely at a driver’s habits to determine the insurance cost, helping safe drivers save more money on their car insurance coverage.
Del Toro Insurance is introducing usage-based car insurance policies to ensure individuals save as much as possible when paying for their car insurance. When registering for these programs, the insurance company will measure speed, acceleration, and hard braking habits to determine the risk level of each driver. In addition to these factors, the program also considers the miles driven and the time spent in the car. These factors determine the insurance rate and help insurance companies get a clear picture of how individuals drive.
Del Toro Insurance is proud to start implementing usage-based car insurance policies. These policies ensure drivers pay based on their individual risk factors instead of based on statistics, helping many drivers save significant money.
Anyone interested in learning about usage-based car insurance policies and how they save money can find out more by visiting the Del Toro Insurance website or calling 1-305-335-8676.
About Del Toro Insurance: Del Toro Insurance is a full-service insurance brokerage dedicated to helping individuals find the most affordable insurance solutions, including home, auto, renter’s, general liability, health, commercial, RV, boat, and more. They work closely with clients to help them choose the most comprehensive solutions within their budgets. As an insurance broker, they aren’t bound by working with a single provider.
Company: Del Toro Insurance
City: Miami
State: Florida
Email address: mail@deltoroinsurance.com
Michelle Contreras
Del Toro Insurance is introducing usage-based car insurance policies to ensure individuals save as much as possible when paying for their car insurance. When registering for these programs, the insurance company will measure speed, acceleration, and hard braking habits to determine the risk level of each driver. In addition to these factors, the program also considers the miles driven and the time spent in the car. These factors determine the insurance rate and help insurance companies get a clear picture of how individuals drive.
Del Toro Insurance is proud to start implementing usage-based car insurance policies. These policies ensure drivers pay based on their individual risk factors instead of based on statistics, helping many drivers save significant money.
Anyone interested in learning about usage-based car insurance policies and how they save money can find out more by visiting the Del Toro Insurance website or calling 1-305-335-8676.
About Del Toro Insurance: Del Toro Insurance is a full-service insurance brokerage dedicated to helping individuals find the most affordable insurance solutions, including home, auto, renter’s, general liability, health, commercial, RV, boat, and more. They work closely with clients to help them choose the most comprehensive solutions within their budgets. As an insurance broker, they aren’t bound by working with a single provider.
Company: Del Toro Insurance
City: Miami
State: Florida
Email address: mail@deltoroinsurance.com
Michelle Contreras
Del Toro Insurance
+1 305-335-8676
michelle.contreras@deltoroinsurance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram