Accelerating Growth in the Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market: Unleashing the Power of Data-Driven Advertising
Global Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market is projected to reach USD 120.1 Bn by the year 2033 growing at the CAGR of more than 26% from 2023 to 2033VALSAD, INDIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Evolve Business Intelligence, the Global Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market is projected to achieve a substantial valuation of USD 120.1 Billion by the year 2033 growing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 26% from 2023 to 2033. This growth is driven by several key factors such as, increased digital ad spend, the need for targeted advertising, the shift to programmatic advertising, the adoption of real-time bidding, advancements in data analytics and AI, and the rise of mobile advertising. The top players in the global demand side platform market include Google, Amazon, Adobe, The Trade Desk, and MediaMath.
A Demand Side Platform (DSP) is a software platform that allows advertisers and agencies to efficiently manage, optimize, and automate the process of buying and delivering digital advertising inventory. It provides a centralized interface for advertisers to access multiple ad exchanges, ad networks, and other digital media sources. The DSP Market refers to the industry encompassing the buying and selling of digital advertising inventory through Demand Side Platforms. It involves the various software providers, advertisers, agencies, and publishers who participate in the ecosystem.
Request Sample Report
Market Segmentation
Cloud-based Demand Side Platforms: The Future of Digital Advertising
The Demand Side Platform Market is segmented on the basis of deployment into the cloud-based, and on-premise. The cloud-based segment of the global demand side platform (DSP) market is expected to hold the highest market share in 2023. The on-premises segment of the global DSP market is expected to lose market share in the coming years. This is because businesses are increasingly moving to the cloud for their IT needs. Cloud-based DSPs offer a number of benefits that on-premises DSPs cannot match, such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use.
Large Enterprises Dominate Demand Side Platform Market
The Demand Side Platform Market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small, medium and large enterprises. The global demand side platform (DSP) market is expected to be dominated by large enterprises in 2023 based on organization size. This is attributed to their complex advertising needs, and presence of larger advertising budgets with these enterprises. Medium are increasingly adopting digital advertising and has highest growth during the forecast period.
BFSI Segment Expected to Grow in Coming Years
The Demand Side Platform Market is segmented on the basis of industry into Consumer goods, retail and restaurants, BFSI, Media and entertainment, healthcare, Travel and transportation, and government. The global demand side platform (DSP) market is expected to be dominated by the consumer goods segment in 2023. Consumer goods companies typically have large advertising budgets. The BFSI segment hold the third-highest market share and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
North America Leads in Market Share, while Asia Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential
On the basis of Region, the Demand Side Platform Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has been at the forefront of programmatic advertising adoption, with a strong presence of major advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The United States, in particular, has been a key driver of the DSP market in North America, with significant investments in digital advertising and a high demand for advanced targeting and optimization solutions. In terms of growth, Asia Pacific (APAC) has shown considerable potential and is expected to experience significant growth in the DSP market. The region has witnessed rapid digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and a growing e-commerce landscape. Countries like China, Japan, and India have emerged as key players in the digital advertising space, with advertisers adopting programmatic advertising and leveraging DSP platforms for their campaigns.
The Top 10 Demand Side Platform Companies in the World
The global demand side platform (DSP) market is highly competitive, with a number of major players vying for market share. The top three players in the market are Google Display & Video 360, Amazon Advertising Platform, and The Trade Desk. These three companies account for a combined market share of over 50%. The competitive landscape of the global DSP market is expected to remain highly competitive in the coming years. This is due to the fact that new players are entering the market on a regular basis and existing players are constantly developing new features and services to stay ahead of the competition. Top 10 Players in the global demand side platform (DSP) market include:
• Amazon
• The Trade Desk
• Adobe
• MediaMath
• Xandr
• PubMatic
• Rubicon Project
• Simpli.fi
Related Reports:
• Global Supply Side Platform (SSP) Market:
Swapnil Patel
Evolve Business Intelligence
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn