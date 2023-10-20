2023 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace in Pasadena

On behalf of California State Assemblyman Phillip Chen, Newton Viengkhou presented a certificate of recognition to Tai Ji Men for making a significant contribution to the community and making a difference in the lives of many.

Council member Tyron Hampton, on behalf of the Pasadena City Council, California, congratulated Tai Ji Men for its commitment to promoting love and peace, which will benefit the city, and wished its weekend performances a great success.

Willy Fautré, director of Human Rights Without Frontiers, rang the Bell of World Peace and Love and made a wish for peace. He was presented with the Key to the Heart, symbolizing that the key to a sustainable future lies in the heart.

Jane Olson, former chair of the Board of Trustees of Human Rights Watch, rang the Bell of World Peace and Love and wished for love and peace to rule the world now and forever.