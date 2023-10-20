When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 19, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 19, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May pose a choking hazard Company Name: Tiffany Food Corp. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Mini Fruit Jelly Cups in lychee, mango and assorted flavors

Company Announcement

Tiffany Food Corp of Brooklyn, NY is recalling all codes and flavors of Mini Fruit Jelly Cups, because they may pose a choking hazard. Small jelly cups containing konjac powder have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children.

Konjac and its consequent texture and consistency could pose a choking hazard to small children as well as adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities predisposing them to dysphagia.

The recalled jelly cups were distributed directly to Supermarkets within Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York State.

The jelly cups are individually sealed and packaged in large clear jars. Below are the products being recalled:

Lychee, 4 714379 320992, 52.9 oz, All lot codes Mango, 4 714379 321005, 52.9 oz, All lot codes Assorted, 4 714379 320985, 52.9 oz, All lot codes

No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with these products.

The potential choking hazard was confirmed after discussion with a representative from the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the above products are urged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or dispose them in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid. For more information or inquiries, please contact the company at (347)-628-8588 Monday thru Friday between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm EST.

Mango is not pictured but it is packaged the same as the other flavors with “Mango” prominently displayed on the front.