pixelfree logo Launch Your Startup and protect your GTM plan

PixelFree Studio Secures €1 Million Loan from Effre to Propel Game-Changing Design-to-Code Solution

We are rapidly nearing completion of our cutting-edge, one-of-a-kind, Design-to-Code software. We are a unique all-in-one software that offer plug-in solutions to Figma and Adobe.” — Philipp Geppert, CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FL, US, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelFree Studio, a pioneer in the design-to-code solution space, proudly announces the receipt of a €1 million loan from Effre. The money will be used to grow the company through new facilities and offices, new hirings, and increases in marketing expenditure.

"We are rapidly nearing completion of our cutting-edge, one-of-a-kind Design-to-Code software. We are a unique all-in-one software, unlike Figma and Adobe, which solely provide design tools, or Webflow and Framer, that offer plug-in solutions to Figma and Adobe," shared PixelFree's CEO, Philipp Geppert. "Our unique approach saves users up to 80% on time and costs compared to traditional, antiquated front-end development tools. This loan is a significant vote of confidence in our software, especially in today's turbulent tech environment."

PixelFree Studio allow developers and designers to create dynamic, comprehensive, screen resolution independent UIs that can be exported to any native language/IDE in project form. This is done with our software magic that accepts information describing the receiving computing device of the graphical user interface; accesses a plurality of templates for software code describing a graphical user interface in the native code environment of the receiving computing device; recursively compares input information regarding the graphical user interface with the plurality of templates to select a template having a best fit to define a recursively selected template; alters the recursively selected template to match input information describing the desired graphical user interface; and compiles source code files in the code environment native to the receiving computing device. The patent was secured by patent attorney Bao Tran at the law firm of PatentPC.

PixelFree Studio is also filing additional patent applications protecting the company’s proprietary technology involving integration with Figma, Google, and GitHub. “We plan on implementing incredible innovations to our state-of-the-art technology, making it even more user-friendly and essential for designers and developers,” remarked PixelFree President, Solomon Hartman.

"We are creating a new paradigm in web and app development," added the company's president, Solomon Hartman. "There's no more need for tedious handwritten code, as we eliminate errors and enable rapid cross-device deployment by providing human-readable, production-ready code. PixelFree is a gamechanger. Either you have it or you will be left behind. After all, I don't know anyone who wants to work 80% less efficiently than the competition."

PixelFree is set to unveil its revolutionary software on November 15, 2023, at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. To schedule an appointment to meet with PixelFree during the event, please contact our Director of Media Relations, Chiara, at Chiara@PixelFreeStudio.com.

About PixelFree Studio: PixelFree Studio is at the cutting-edge of web and app development. Simply design the project using PixelFree, click the Export icon, and the project is ready in seconds to deploy as desired. The company currently offers code in C Sharp, Angular, HTML, Javascript, and CSS, and plans on offering Vue and React within the coming months. For additional information about the company and our location in the high-tech region of Saarland, please contact us at info@pixelfreestudio.com.

PixelFree Studio