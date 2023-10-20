Submit Release
Five Things to Know About the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP)

Whitney Stidom, VP of Sales Operations - eHealth

eHealth

Medicare Expert on How to Evaluate and Select Coverage

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know… in the next Medicare open enrollment there will be over 4,000 Medicare Advantage plans to choose from? It can be overwhelming, and confusing trying to understand if you need Parts A, B, C, or D. Often, people must search multiple different websites or call multiple carriers to understand coverage options and compare plans.

Medicare expert Whitney Stidom, of eHealth, can share an “AEP Toolbox” that helps clear confusion and contains everything you need to help navigate selection and enrollment coverage. She can also discuss the differences between Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Part D for extra prescription coverage, and Part C Medicare Advantage.

