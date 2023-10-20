HNL runway closures for construction improvements

Main, News Posted on Oct 19, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts residents that various runway improvement projects at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will divert all arriving and departing aircraft to Runway 8R/26L nightly between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., Oct. 23 through 27. The increased use of Runway 8R may lead to more flights over the ‘Ewa plain.

Work on the runways is scheduled at night to reduce noise impacts as there are fewer flights arriving at HNL during this time.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while needed work to ensure the safe operation of HNL is conducted.

