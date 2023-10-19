Check-Cap Issues Letter to Shareholders Regarding Proposed Merger with Keystone Dental Holdings

ISFYIA, Israel, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), today issued the following letter from its Board of Directors to its shareholders and to the investment community:



Dear Check-Cap Shareholders,

In the months since Check-Cap announced that it has entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement to merge with Keystone Dental Holdings (“Keystone”), the management teams and board of directors (“Board”) of both companies have been working through the various financial, legal, and regulatory processes towards a smooth and timely completion of the transaction.

The Check-Cap Board concluded the proposed merger with Keystone is in the best interests of Check-Cap’s shareholders as a means to create long-term value. Among the many factors leading to this conclusion, the Check-Cap Board took into consideration the following:

Check-Cap is valued at $39.7 million in the business combination with Keystone (subject to adjustment based on Check-Cap’s net cash at closing).





Keystone was selected after a careful, extensive, and rigorous bidding process conducted by Check-Cap’s Board and its independent advisor.



By early May 2023, Check-Cap’s independent advisor had contacted a total of 150 potential target companies for a proposed merger or acquisition, which were identified based on certain key characteristics that Check-Cap’s Board sought in a target company, and by mid-May 2023, Check-Cap had received 42 formal non-binding proposals. After extensive discussions and review, including consideration of the commercial potential, market size, regulatory risk, valuation, financial strength, management and board experience, Check-Cap’s Board determined to enter into further discussions and diligence with six of the merger candidates. Each of the six candidates provided a presentation to Check-Cap’s Board, which included financial forecasts, business and scientific reviews and justification on valuation and reasons for the reverse merger, following which four candidates were viewed as the most promising and Check-Cap entered into negotiations with each of such four candidates. Following term sheet negotiations and significant analysis of the value propositions of the four companies, including analysis of the regulatory and market adoption risks associated with these companies, Keystone was unanimously chosen by the Board as the preferred strategic partner, based on Keystone’s business prospects as well as the high quality of management, its experienced and successful board of directors, limited regulatory risk, high quality investment base, commercial momentum and public company readiness.





Check-Cap’s Board commissioned fairness opinions from two separate financial advisors, both of whom rendered opinions as to the fairness of the exchange ratio in the merger, from a financial point of view, to the Check-Cap shareholders.





There are no related or affiliated parties between Check-Cap and Keystone that could create a conflict of interest or potentially influence the decision of Check-Cap’s Board to select Keystone as the best partner for the Check-Cap shareholders.



Keystone is a global commercial stage, revenue generating medical device company with backing from a syndicate of reputable investors, has an experienced management team, and operates in large underpenetrated markets (dental implants and prosthetic full arch solutions) with strong growth potential. Keystone believes its products offer a strong value proposition for dental practitioners through its innovative products with high quality manufacturing. With approximately 50 direct sales representatives in the United States and Canada, direct sales in Israel and Australia, a sales distribution presence in more than 40 additional countries, and five global facilities (of which three have vertically integrated research and development and manufacturing capabilities), Keystone generated approximately $61 million of revenue in 2022 and $33.4 million for the first six months of 2023.

As a result, the Check-Cap Board concluded that Keystone provides Check-Cap shareholders with a significant opportunity to participate in the potential growth of the combined company following the completion of the transaction.

Calling of Extraordinary General Meeting

In accordance with the Business Combination Agreement and Israeli law, Check-Cap will convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for the approval of the business combination shortly.

As we move closer to calling for a shareholder vote on the business combination, we wish to clarify the demand raised by a certain Check-Cap shareholder which, based on public filings, recently acquired shares of the Company resulting in holding stake of approximately 5.1% in the Company and demanded that the Check-Cap Board convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting to vote on a proposal to replace the members of Check-Cap’s Board with an alternative slate of directors proposed by such shareholder. Following review of the shareholder’s demand together with the Company’s legal advisors, Check-Cap’s Board determined to reject the demand of such shareholder.

Thank you for your continued interest in and support of Check-Cap, and please reach out with any questions.

Sincerely,

Steven Hanley

Chairman of the Board

Check-Cap Ltd.

About Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc.

Keystone Dental is a global commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end tooth replacement solutions for dental practitioners. Headquartered in Irvine, California, and with research and development and manufacturing sites in Caesarea, Israel and Melbourne, Australia, Keystone Dental markets its products worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes proprietary offerings such as its highly innovative implant systems Genesis Active, Molaris™ and Prima Plus™ that offers unique solutions to the dental practitioners. In addition, the company also offers an attractive dental implant value brand in Paltop, and a well-regarded portfolio of biomaterials mainly sold under the DYNA brand. Keystone acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd ("Osteon") in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities, not least the groundbreaking Nexus iOS digital workflow solution for restoring the fully edentulous patient. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) screening through the introduction of C-Scan®, a screening test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer and enable early intervention and cancer prevention. C-Scan is an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States.

