Sertainty and GuardDog AI (Artificial Intelligence) Announce Groundbreaking Data Security Collaboration

Data security leader Sertainty has announced a partnership with GuardDog AI, an innovative technology company specializing in AI-powered Cybersecurity response.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global data security leader Sertainty has announced a new partnership with GuardDog AI, an innovative technology company specializing in AI-powered Cybersecurity incident response automation tools and services to provide next-generation playbooks or response for data protection on any network anywhere.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, safeguarding sensitive data cannot be overstated. By utilizing the Sertainty Data Security Platform and customizing an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) developer kit, GuardDog AI and its patented technology are poised to redefine the paradigm of data security, containment, and cybersecurity incident response.

"Our mission at Sertainty has always been to empower organizations with robust data security solutions. The GuardDog AI-driven approach is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the potential of the Sertainty active intelligence technology within new, innovative frameworks and communication topologies,” said Amir Sternhell, Chief Strategy Officer at Sertainty. “Together, we are poised to deliver a new standard of data protection."

GuardDog AI has made strides in the cybersecurity industry with its AI-powered Protective Cloud Services (PCS) platform. Their innovative technology constantly scans and analyzes network traffic, proactively automating incident response steps that otherwise need to be done manually, disrupting organizations for days and months or even putting them out of business. This collaborative effort will focus on enhancing data security at the network's edge, negating anomalies, and mitigating vulnerabilities often exploited.

Peter Bookman, Founder and CEO at GuardDog AI, shares his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "Our partnership with Sertainty opens up a world of possibilities and playbooks for securing data comprehensively. By integrating Sertainty technology and its Digital IDs into workflows that employ our AI-driven incident response capabilities, we aim to create a fully automated and cost-effective incident response solution against emerging cyber threats.”

The Sertainty Data Privacy Platform is a leading solution in data security that empowers data files to protect themselves using a zero-trust methodology. This innovative approach prioritizes data-centric security that ensures privacy and integrity, even when traditional security measures fall short.

Greg Taylor, CEO at Sertainty, expresses, "We are incredibly excited about our partnership with GuardDog AI. Their AI-driven network-based incident response capabilities complement our embedded active intelligence technology. The Sertainty zero-trust, data-centric security model provides an enhanced layer of defense that is critically needed in today’s complex digital ecosystem.” Taylor goes on to state, “As we collaborate to integrate our technologies, we are not just creating a robust security solution, but a dynamic ecosystem where data is not only protected but empowered. Our partnership is about envisioning a future where data privacy and security are inherent, and every piece of information is armed with the intelligence to protect itself from emerging cyber threats. Together, we are making that vision a reality."

This collaboration between Sertainty and GuardDog AI marks a significant step toward strengthening data security in an era where cyber threats are ever-present. Together, they aim to set a new industry standard for PCS coupled with a Data-Centric orientation.

About GuardDog AI

Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GuardDog AI has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) "2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology" in additionally to the triple wins in 2021 and 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award(s) for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards. Our Protective Cloud Service cyber security software collaborates with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and attack response. The solution provides network protection and visibility by exposing invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to their network. It uses patented technology to prevent cybersecurity threats before compromising network environments.

Learn more at guarddog.ai.

About Sertainty

Sertainty is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and security. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company’s groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation has positioned Sertainty as a leader in introducing data-level security, a quantum-resistant solution in the zero-trust architecture realm.

Sertainty offers pathways to a future where data is empowered, self-reliant, and self-governing. With over two dozen patents and counting, the company is redefining data security and management, opening doors to endless opportunities.

Learn more at www.sertainty.com.

