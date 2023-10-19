Safeguarding Samoa's Natural Treasures: Terrestrial Biodiversity Monitoring Survey 2023 Charts a Sustainable Future

In a collaborative effort, the Division of Environment and Conservation, of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), united with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) to successfully conclude the initial phase of the Terrestrial Biodiversity Monitoring Survey 2023. This significant survey spanned from 11 September 11 to 29 September 29 and represents a significant stride forward in safeguarding and preserving Samoa's diverse and valuable biodiversity.

The objectives of the survey were multifaceted and interconnected, each playing a vital role in the broader mission of conserving Samoa's unique and diverse natural heritage. The team of specialised terrestrial officers from the Ministry, well-versed in the domain, were dispatched to designated sites designed to collect representative sample data for Samoa as a whole. The sites surveyed comprised of Community Conservation Areas (CCA) and Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA). In Savaii, their coverage included Salelologa Coastal, Tafua crater and Peninsula, Falealupo peninsula, crater, and coastal areas. Subsequently, their field survey extended to sites in Upolu, covering Faleaseela CCA, Togitogiga, and Uafato CCA. The primary mission was to gain a deeper understanding of Samoa's biodiversity through a comprehensive data collection process.

In this first phase, their tasks included the identification and gathering of data on the presence of butterflies, birds, and reptiles at the target sites. This wealth of data will serve as a critical resource for conducting trend comparisons against baseline information, enabling the Ministry to track changes in the current populations of these species over time. Additionally, the survey had a crucial focus on distribution mapping. By gathering detailed information on the current distribution of these species , surveyors will be better equipped to develop targeted conservation strategies to safeguard Samoa's precious natural biological environment, ensuring that these species continue to thrive in their natural habitats.

“Our conservation efforts in Samoa heavily rely on the data and information gathered through these surveys which help us gain insights into the distribution and abundance of various species in different habitats. This knowledge is instrumental for making informed conservation decisions and prioritising areas for protection”, explained MNRE’s Division of Environment and Conservation Principal Terrestrial Biodiversity Conservation Officer, Ms Czarina Iese Stowers.

“Each species targeted during this survey plays a key role towards the health of Samoa’s terrestrial biodiversity and in order to protect them through conservation efforts, we need to better understand them first. Once we have the relevant data and we can see trends when comparing to data from previous years then we are able to better guide our limited resources in a more efficient way for conservation work or provide this information to those who wish to conduct conservation work in Samoa. We would like to thank SPREP through the UNJP project for providing our team with the means to complete such an important survey.”

A key aspect of the survey was the monitoring and updating of information on critically endangered, endangered, and locally extinct species, including the tooth billed pigeon (Manumea), Mao (Ma'oma'o), and the Pepe ‘ae (Samoan Swallowtail). The efforts were dedicated to understanding their current populations and the threats they face, with the goal of implementing urgent conservation measures to prevent further loss. Beyond scientific endeavours, the survey also carried a critical mission of strengthening public awareness. It aimed to reach not only scientists and conservationists but also the public, local communities, and schools.

The surveyed species - birds, butterflies, and reptiles - hold immense ecological significance for Samoa's fragile ecosystems. Native birds not only facilitate seed dispersal but also serve as vital indicators of environmental changes, like habitat elevation shifts driven by climate change, exemplified by the Samoan White Eye. Butterflies, including the unique Samoan Swallowtail, play a pivotal role in pollination, contributing to the health of local flora. Lastly, Samoan reptiles, including snakes, geckos and skinks, are essential in the terrestrial food chain, supporting bird populations while keeping insect populations in check. Their absence could trigger detrimental cascading effects on forest biodiversity and even impact vital human activities such as farming.

The successful completion of this first phase represents a significant milestone in Samoa's conservation efforts. The data collected will guide future conservation initiatives and reinforce the importance of preserving the country's unique biodiversity.

The Terrestrial Biodiversity Monitoring Survey 2023 is a collaborative effort between MNRE and SPREP funded by UN Joint Programme Building Forward Better by Safeguarding Natural Capital and Ecosystem Services project (UNJP SESS) project. The second phase, which centres on the study of flying foxes, is scheduled to commence this week.

For more information on Samoa’s Terrestrial Biodiversity Survey, please contact Ms. Czarina Iese Stowers at [email protected].

For more information about the UNJP SESS project, please contact Mr. Vainuupo Jungblut at [email protected].