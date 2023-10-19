Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.3%. This compares to a total return of 5.5% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (83% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (17% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 7.5%.



For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 29.3%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 28.2%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 28.0%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 25, 2023.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2023)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 29.3 % 41.0 % 9.6 % 5.1 % Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 28.0 % 41.4 % 10.0 % 5.2 % S&P 500 Energy Sector 30.2 % 51.4 % 9.0 % 5.1 % S&P 500 Materials Sector 18.1 % 9.5 % 8.6 % 8.7 %

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:

9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Net assets $ 678,249,981 $ 552,664,703 Shares outstanding 25,024,860 24,485,314 Net asset value per share $ 27.10 $ 22.57

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2023)

% of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 23.3 % Chevron Corporation 13.5 % ConocoPhillips 7.4 % Schlumberger N.V. 4.1 % Marathon Petroleum Corporation 3.9 % Linde plc 3.7 % Pioneer Natural Resources Company 3.3 % Phillips 66 3.2 % Hess Corporation 2.8 % EOG Resources, Inc. 2.5 % Total 67.7 %

INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2023)

% of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 37.6 % Exploration & Production 23.8 % Refining & Marketing 8.9 % Equipment & Services 7.6 % Storage & Transportation 5.1 % Materials Chemicals 12.0 % Metals & Mining 2.1 % Construction Materials 1.2 % Containers & Packaging 0.9 %

