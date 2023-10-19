"Dad There’s a Hammerhead in The Shed" by Rum Charles Earns Praise for its Inspiring Message of Perseverance and Empathy
The US Review of Books commends how the book “holds many valuable lessons for young readers”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rum Charles' children's book, "Dad There’s a Hammerhead in The Shed", has captured the hearts of readers and critics alike, receiving glowing praise for its heartwarming narrative and compelling life lessons. The book, which follows the adventures of young Vanessa and her unlikely friendship with a hammerhead shark, has been commended for its poignant message of perseverance, compassion, and the power of friendship, as well as its vibrant illustrations that add depth and charm to the story.
A glowing review from Nicole Yurcaba of The US Review of Books (USRB) commends "Dad There’s a Hammerhead in The Shed" for its powerful portrayal of the importance of perseverance, as Vanessa endeavors to help her hammerhead friend overcome a challenging predicament. “Her perseverance echoes in a single line that embodies the book’s entire theme: “Let me try one more time.””, Yurcaba shares.
Despite initial setbacks, Vanessa's unwavering determination to find a solution serves as an inspiring example for young readers, fostering a message of resilience and the value of never giving up.
Furthermore, Yurcaba’s review highlights the book's heartfelt exploration of empathy and kindness, as Vanessa's compassionate actions “opens up a conversation about helping and accepting those who are different”. Through her selfless and compassionate gestures, Vanessa exemplifies the transformative impact of empathy and inclusivity, encouraging young readers to embrace the value of compassion and to foster a sense of unity and understanding within their communities.
The exquisite illustrations by Kristeena Saville have also received praise for their ability to bring the charming narrative to life, captivating young readers with their vibrant and enchanting depictions of Vanessa's heartwarming journey with the hammerhead shark. “In fact, they tell a story all their own, creating a duality in the book…”, Yurcaba explains. She adds that the illustrations “serve as a perfect complement to the tale”, further enhancing the book's appeal and enchanting storytelling.
The USRB concludes the review by pointing out how this book was “a careful reminder” for readers that they always have the choice and the power to help others, and to “embody the kindness and compassion they might desire to see in the world”.
"Dad There’s a Hammerhead in The Shed" is one of five books in this enchanting set of children’s books by Rum Charles, Other books include.
The Shark who needed my pajamas
Dad are Lemon’s bitey
The unexpected Nurse
And The Nervous Shark
These books are now available on Amazon, offering young readers enriching and heartwarming tales that celebrates the enduring power of resilience, compassion, and the transformative magic of friendship.
About Bookside Press:
