St Johnsbury Barracks / Crash, Request for Public Assistance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4007776
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg
STATION: VSP - St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/19/23 at approximately 1147 hours
STREET: Higgins Hill Rd
TOWN: St Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 776 Higgins Hill Rd
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: UNKNOWN
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstour
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL:
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/19/23 at approximately 1157 hours, VT State Police was notified of a 1 vehicle crash in the yard of 776 Higgins Hill Rd. Troopers arrived on scene and the operator was seen fleeing in the woods and moments later left in a red Chevy Cobalt with expired temporary tags. Officers with St Johnsbury Police Department and Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist.
Later that afternoon, Troopers located the Cobalt abandoned in the parking lot of Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury.
If anyone has information about the operator of the Crosstour or Cobalt they are asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St Johnsbury Barracks.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov