St Johnsbury Barracks / Crash, Request for Public Assistance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4007776

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: VSP - St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/19/23 at approximately 1147 hours

STREET: Higgins Hill Rd

TOWN: St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 776 Higgins Hill Rd

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: UNKNOWN

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstour

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL:

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/19/23 at approximately 1157 hours, VT State Police was notified of a 1 vehicle crash in the yard of 776 Higgins Hill Rd. Troopers arrived on scene and the operator was seen fleeing in the woods and moments later left in a red Chevy Cobalt with expired temporary tags. Officers with St Johnsbury Police Department and Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist.

Later that afternoon, Troopers located the Cobalt abandoned in the parking lot of Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury.

If anyone has information about the operator of the Crosstour or Cobalt they are asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St Johnsbury Barracks.

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov