PRESS RELEASE: 7 Day free entry between the two Samoas on trial

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT)- The 7 Days OK to Board, (aka Entry Permits) for inter-island travel between Samoa and neighboring American Samoa is being processed while awaiting the formal endorsements by the two leaders.

The American Samoa Department of Legal Affairs and the territorial Attorney Generals’ Office Wednesday announced their intention to proceed with the Pilot 7 Days Entry Permit Program for Samoa Citizens effective today.

Samoa on the other hand had agreed to a reciprocal arrangement for American Samoan Nationals visiting Samoa.

And for the Program to proceed, the Fiame Naomi Administration during the 4th round of Atoa o Samoa Executive Meeting in Upolu and Savai’i last week recommended for an Immigration Senior Official from the territory to be seconded to the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, (M.P.M.C.) to process the OK to Board permit application and issuance.

As discussed during the Atoa o Samoa, the requirements for the 7 Days Entry Permit Waiver Program for Samoa citizens are as follows:

Valid passport or document of identity

Confirmed roundtrip ticket

Confirmed hotel booking or host who is owner of a home or lessee of an apartment

Traveler not excludable under the law

Pay a $10 USD non-refundable fee

Traveler must apply 3 business days prior to travel date

400 approvals per month

Local residents can apply on line, according to the AG’s Office at this website address- https://www.legalaffairs.as.gov/copy-of-entry-permit-waiver-program-1

Travelers entering American Samoa to board fishing vessels or other commercial vessels are not eligible for the PW7.

From the re-start of the 2 Samoa Talks now rebranded and renamed as the Atoa o Samoa Executive Meeting two years ago, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa made no secrets in calling out her American Samoa counterpart and Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga for travel free between the two countries.

And since then, this has been one of the top issues on the agenda throughout the bi-annual meetings.

For additional information on the PW7 contact the ASG Legal Office at Email- https://www.legalaffairs.as.gov/ or the local Immigration Office at 20291 during Working Hours.