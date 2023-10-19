NowVertical Group Appoints New Auditor

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the Vertical Intelligence company, is pleased to announce that following the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, NOW’s Board of Directors has appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s auditor. As stated in the notice of change of auditor, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+, there have been no “reportable events” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations).



About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:



Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797