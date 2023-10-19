Manchin Announces $2.5 Million for American Electric Power Service Corporation to Improve Resiliency and Modernize Grid in Charleston and Huntington Regions

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that American Electric Power Service Corporation (AEP) will receive $2.5 million through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program to support technology solutions that increase the flexibility, efficiency, reliability, and resiliency of the electric power system for customers in the Charleston and Huntington regions. The funding will help AEP's West Virginia customers by reducing the number of outages as well as provide a significant reduction in outage duration. The GRIP program was made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“As America’s Energy Powerhouse, West Virginia has provided the energy our nation has needed to become the greatest industrial might the world has ever seen. Despite that, many West Virginians face challenges in getting the reliable energy they need to power their homes and lives. This funding will help to create a more reliable and efficient power grid that will improve the lives of all West Virginians as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for the Mountain State,” said Chairman Manchin.

For more information from the U.S. Department of Energy, click here.