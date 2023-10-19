October – Officer Spotlight: Matt Lackey

Name: Matt Lackey

Duty Station: Grants District Corporal

Special Area of Responsibility/Game Mgmt Units: Game Management Units: 9, 10, 12, 13

Cibola National Forest

Length of Service: 8 years

Field Training: Farmington

Education:High School – Raton High School- Raton, NM

College Attended: New Mexico State University – West Texas A&M University, Canyon TX

Degree: Bachelor’s of Science Biology/Wildlife Sciences

Hometown: Raton, NM

Current Projects/Assignments: Elk surveys and hunting season

Best Thing About the Job: That every day is different, and you never know what each day will bring. From hunt patrol and wildlife investigations to wildlife complaints and captures each day holds something new.

What made you want to be a NM Game Warden?: Family member was a game and fish officer

Special Interest: Wildlife complaints/captures, wildlife investigations, law enforcement

One piece of advice for anyone interested in becoming a NM Game Warden: Spend as much time outdoors as you can. Go hunting and fishing and learn as much as possible. The knowledge you gain from hunting, fishing and the outdoors will help you every day as a game warden

Help protect your wildlife!

If you see a violation please report it to the OGT Hotline at 1-800-432-4263.

Contact Information

Phone: 505-29-3341

Email: Matthew.Lackey@dgf.nm.gov