October – Officer Spotlight: Matt Lackey
Name: Matt Lackey
Duty Station: Grants District Corporal
Special Area of Responsibility/Game Mgmt Units: Game Management Units: 9, 10, 12, 13
Cibola National Forest
Length of Service: 8 years
Field Training: Farmington
Education:High School – Raton High School- Raton, NM
College Attended: New Mexico State University – West Texas A&M University, Canyon TX
Degree: Bachelor’s of Science Biology/Wildlife Sciences
Hometown: Raton, NM
Current Projects/Assignments: Elk surveys and hunting season
Best Thing About the Job: That every day is different, and you never know what each day will bring. From hunt patrol and wildlife investigations to wildlife complaints and captures each day holds something new.
What made you want to be a NM Game Warden?: Family member was a game and fish officer
Special Interest: Wildlife complaints/captures, wildlife investigations, law enforcement
One piece of advice for anyone interested in becoming a NM Game Warden: Spend as much time outdoors as you can. Go hunting and fishing and learn as much as possible. The knowledge you gain from hunting, fishing and the outdoors will help you every day as a game warden
Contact Information
Phone: 505-29-3341
Email: Matthew.Lackey@dgf.nm.gov