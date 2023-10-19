Game Commission to meet October 27

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington Street; Farmington, New Mexico 87401. The full agenda, location details, attendee information and general information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are interested in participating and providing comments, but cannot attend the meeting in person, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. For those who wish only to view the meeting, there will also be a live webcast on the Department’s website.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Darren Vaughan at 505-476-8027 or darren.vaughan@dgf.nm.gov. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.