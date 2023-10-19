Arcutis Announces Proposed Public Offering

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) (“Arcutis”), an early commercial-stage company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $100.0 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants in this offering are being sold by Arcutis. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Arcutis intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15.0 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share.



Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 1, 2021. This proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus which forms a part of the effective shelf registration statement.

A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering (including the accompanying prospectus) will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at Prospectus_ECM@cowen.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is an early commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio that harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the size, completion and timing of the proposed public offering and the expectation to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Any forward-looking statements are based on Arcutis’ current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Arcutis’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its other reports filed with the SEC, as well as in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Arcutis as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. Arcutis undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arcutis’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Arcutis.

Contacts:

Media

Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications

asheldon@arcutis.com