OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $19.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $37.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $26.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $73.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, as compared to $90.3 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
 September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2023     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Return on average assets 0.57 %   0.80 %   1.19 %   0.73 %   0.99 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity 4.75     6.61     9.68     6.03     7.87  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(a) 6.93     9.70     14.62     8.85     11.91  
Return on average tangible common equity(a) 7.29     10.21     15.47     9.31     12.60  
Efficiency ratio 63.37     62.28     53.10     62.15     57.90  
Net interest margin 2.91     3.02     3.36     3.09     3.28  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), which are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $18.6 million and $78.4 million, respectively, or $0.32 and $1.33 per diluted share, representing a decrease from $35.0 million and $98.4 million, or $0.60 and $1.67 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $27.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $35.0 million and $118.7 million, respectively, or $0.59 and $2.01 per diluted share, as compared to $47.5 million and $134.2 million, or $0.81 and $2.28 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $37.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
Core Ratios1(Annualized):   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Return on average assets   0.54 %     0.81 %     1.11 %     0.78 %     1.08 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   6.54       9.84       13.62       9.46       12.98  
Return on average tangible common equity   6.88       10.36       14.40       9.96       13.73  
Efficiency ratio   64.29       61.94       54.80       60.79       55.51  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.32     $ 0.46     $ 0.60     $ 1.33     $ 1.67  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.59       0.64       0.81       2.01       2.28  

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Deposit Growth: Total deposits increased $375.6 million, or 4%, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The current quarter includes a reduction in brokered time deposits of $425.7 million and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 96.10%. The Company’s non-interest-bearing deposits declined modestly and represented 17% of the total deposits.
  • Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remains strong, despite the impact of a charge-off related to a single credit relationship announced on September 14, 2023. Criticized and classified loans, and non-performing loans both as a percent of total loans were 1.30% and 0.20%, respectively, at September 30, 2023.
  • Strong Capital: The Company’s estimated common equity tier 1 capital ratio remained above “well-capitalized” levels, at 10.36% at September 30, 2023. Book value and tangible book value per share were $27.56 and $17.932, respectively, increasing $0.19 and $0.21 from the prior linked quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report continued growth in deposits, a reduction on brokered deposits, and strengthened capital position. While our margin compressed, we remain focused on high quality growth and prudent management of the balance sheet for long-term market conditions.” Mr. Maher added, “Additionally, thank you to our exemplary employees who volunteered over 2,900 hours across 90 projects serving our communities during our second annual CommUNITYFirst day.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 107th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on November 17, 2023 to common stockholders of record on November 6, 2023. The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on November 15, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on October 31, 2023.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense (benefit), net loss (gain) on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations
The current quarter results were impacted by the following matters. Net interest income and margin were adversely impacted by a continued mix-shift and repricing to higher cost deposits that outpaced the repricing and increase in yields on interest-earning assets. Deposit betas increased modestly to 35%, from 29%3. Additionally, the current quarter results were impacted by an increase in non-performing loans due to a single commercial real estate credit relationship totaling $17 million, which was written down to an estimated realizable value of $8.8 million4. The credit was originated in June 2019 and is secured by an office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The credit was also included in total delinquent loans 30 to 89 days at September 30, 2023. Lastly, the Company recognized one-time compensation and benefits expenses of $2.4 million attributable to severance and other program costs relating to the Company's performance improvement initiatives.

3 Deposit beta measures the change in the interest rates paid for interest-bearing deposit accounts versus the change in the federal funds target rate. Represents the deposit beta for total deposits (interest-bearing and non-interest bearing) for the current rate cycle (since December 31, 2021).
4 Refer to the previously filed Current Report on Form 8-K filed September 14, 2023 for additional information.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Net interest income decreased to $91.0 million, from $96.0 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.91%, from 3.36%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.06% and 0.08% for the respective three months, net interest margin decreased to 2.85%, from 3.28%. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in yield on average interest earning assets in the current interest rate environment and elevated levels of on-balance sheet cash.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.06 billion, primarily driven by increases of $414.2 million in commercial loans and $405.2 million in deposits and short-term investments. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.08%, from 3.88%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.71%, from 0.69%, due to higher cost of deposits and higher costs of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.99%, from 0.36%.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Net interest income increased to $281.9 million, from $271.0 million, reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.09%, from 3.28%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.13% for the respective nine months, net interest margin decreased to 3.04%, from 3.15%.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.17 billion, primarily driven by loan growth of $819.7 million. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.29%, from 0.49%. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.48%, from 0.24%. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 4.90% from 3.64%. The drivers for the three months ended were also the drivers for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased by $1.1 million, reflecting a decrease in net interest margin to 2.91%, from 3.02%, as the increase in cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield of average interest earning assets. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.06% and 0.05% for the respective three months, net interest margin decreased to 2.85%, from 2.97%. The compression in net interest margin was primarily attributable to higher cost of deposits and the impact of excess cash held.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $134.7 million, primarily due to elevated levels of cash held. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.08%, from 4.91%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.71%, from 2.39%, and the total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.99%, from 1.52%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $157.2 million, which included a mix-shift from FHLB advances to time deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $10.3 million and $14.5 million, respectively, as compared to $1.0 million and $4.1 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $1.2 million in the prior linked quarter. The current quarter provision included the net impact of the $8.4 million charge-off noted above and, to a lesser extent, elevated risks and uncertainty in macro-economic conditions in a downside forecast scenario.

Net loan charge-offs were $8.3 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to net loan recoveries of $252,000 and $335,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $123,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022        

Other income decreased to $10.8 million, as compared to $15.2 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $1.5 million and $3.4 million, for the respective quarters, primarily related to net gains on equity investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $2.5 million. The primary drivers were decreases in commercial loan swap income of $1.5 million and fees and service charges of $1.1 million, which were adversely impacted by the current interest rate environment resulting in lower swap volume and mortgage activity.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Other income decreased to $21.8 million, as compared to $31.5 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $6.6 million and $7.5 million, for the respective periods, primarily related to net losses on equity investments. The current year’s non-core operations also included $5.3 million of losses related to the sale of investments in the first quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $10.7 million. The primary drivers were decreases in commercial loan swap income on lower volume of $5.8 million, fees and service charges of $1.1 million on lower title activity, and income from bank owned life insurance of $1.0 million on non-recurring death benefits recognized in the prior year. Additionally, bankcard services revenue decreased $3.4 million, due to the Durbin Amendment which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2022.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023

Other income in the prior linked quarter was $8.9 million and included non-core operations of $559,000 primarily related to net losses on preferred stock equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $177,000.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Operating expenses increased by $5.4 million from $59.0 million to $64.5 million. This was due to increases in professional fees of $2.8 million and $2.4 million in compensation and employee benefits expenses related to the Company’s ongoing investments to improve profitability and operational efficiencies, and one-time related severance and other program costs. The increase in compensation and benefits expense were partly offset by decreased employee medical benefit claims. The current quarter also included increases to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $800,000 primarily due to new assessment rates that went into effect on January 1, 2023.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 vs. September 30, 2022

Operating expenses increased to $188.7 million, as compared to $175.2 million. Operating expenses for the periods were adversely impacted by $92,000 and $3.1 million of non-core operations, respectively.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $16.5 million. This was due to increases in professional fees of $7.1 million and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.3 million that were driven by the same factors for the three months ended. The increase in compensation and benefits expense of $5.7 million was due to the $2.4 million increase noted above and merit-related increases.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2023

Operating expenses increased $1.6 million primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits expense of $1.3 million.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $6.5 million and $24.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $12.3 million and $29.2 million for the same prior year periods, and $9.0 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.9% and 24.0% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to 24.1% and 23.7% for the same prior year periods, and 24.4% for the prior linked quarter.

Financial Condition

September 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Total assets increased by $394.3 million to $13.50 billion, from $13.10 billion, primarily due to higher cash balances and loan growth. Cash and due from banks increased $240.9 million to $408.9 million, from $167.9 million as the Company maintained elevated levels of on-balance sheet cash from net deposit inflows. Total loans increased by $205.5 million to $10.12 billion, from $9.92 billion, due to loan originations.

Total liabilities increased by $342.1 million to $11.86 billion, from $11.52 billion. Deposits increased by $858.7 million to $10.53 billion, from $9.68 billion. Time deposits increased to $2.65 billion, from $1.54 billion, or 25.2% and 15.9% of total deposits, respectively. Brokered time deposits increased $122.1 million and retail time deposits increased $988.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.10%, as compared to 102.50%. FHLB advances decreased by $605.1 million to $606.1 million, from $1.21 billion.

Other liabilities increased by $65.6 million to $411.7 million, from $346.2 million, primarily due to an increase in the market values associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.64 billion, as compared to $1.59 billion, primarily reflecting net income net of dividends for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $7.2 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company completed its annual goodwill impairment test as of August 31, 2023. Based on a quantitative assessment, the Company concluded that goodwill was not impaired. However, the Company continues to monitor its goodwill as further and continued negative industry and economic trends and decline in the Company’s stock price may result in a re-evaluation before the next required annual test.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. There were 2,934,438 shares available for repurchase at September 30, 2023 under the existing repurchase program. Book value per common share increased to $27.56, as compared to $26.81. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $17.93, as compared to $17.08.

Asset Quality

September 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

At September 30, 2023, non-performing loans and 30 to 89 days delinquent loans included the remaining exposure of $8.8 million on the commercial real estate relationship that was charged-off during the period.

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $30.1 million from $23.3 million and represented 0.30% and 0.23% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 212.23%, as compared to 244.25%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $20.6 million, from $14.1 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.63% of total loans, as compared to 0.57%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans were as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $26.9 million, from $19.3 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 237.28%, as compared to 294.10%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $7.6 million, from $10.5 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $72.6 million, or 0.72% of total loans, as compared to $68.2 million, or 0.69% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 472846. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (808) 304-5227, access code 728904, from one hour after the end of the call until November 19, 2023. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, future natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
 
    September 30,   June 30,   December 31,   September 30,
      2023     2023     2022     2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 408,882   $ 457,747   $ 167,946   $ 170,668
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     453,208     452,016     457,648     470,300
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $932 at September 30, 2023, $964 at June 30, 2023, $1,128 at December 31, 2022, and $1,234 at September 30, 2022 (estimated fair value of $1,047,342 at September 30, 2023, $1,109,756 at June 30, 2023, $1,110,041 at December 31, 2022, and $905,426 at September 30, 2022)     1,189,339     1,222,507     1,221,138     1,027,712
Equity investments     97,908     96,452     102,037     81,722
Restricted equity investments, at cost     82,484     105,305     109,278     77,556
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $63,877 at September 30, 2023, $61,791 at June 30, 2023, $56,824 at December 31, 2022 and $53,521 at September 30, 2022     10,068,156     10,030,106     9,868,718     9,672,488
Loans held-for-sale         4,200     690     3,549
Interest and dividends receivable     50,030     47,933     44,704     38,388
Premises and equipment, net     122,646     124,139     126,705     127,868
Bank owned life insurance     265,071     263,836     261,603     261,118
Assets held for sale     3,004     3,608     2,719     3,216
Goodwill     506,146     506,146     506,146     506,146
Core deposit intangible     10,489     11,476     13,497     14,656
Other assets     240,820     213,432     221,067     228,066
Total assets   $ 13,498,183   $ 13,538,903   $ 13,103,896   $ 12,683,453
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Deposits   $ 10,533,929   $ 10,158,337   $ 9,675,206   $ 9,959,469
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     606,056     1,091,666     1,211,166     514,200
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers     82,981     74,452     69,097     96,289
Other borrowings     196,183     195,925     195,403     194,914
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     29,696     27,839     21,405     25,457
Other liabilities     411,734     364,401     346,155     352,908
Total liabilities     11,860,579     11,912,620     11,518,432     11,143,237
Stockholders’ equity:                
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity     1,636,891     1,625,435     1,584,662     1,539,253
Non-controlling interest     713     848     802     963
Total stockholders’ equity     1,637,604     1,626,283     1,585,464     1,540,216
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 13,498,183   $ 13,538,903   $ 13,103,896   $ 12,683,453


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Nine Months Ended,
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
         
    |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|   |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 133,931     $ 129,104     $ 100,141     $ 384,755     $ 273,340  
Debt securities     15,223       14,320       8,479       43,829       23,456  
Equity investments and other     9,256       6,672       1,879       18,956       4,102  
Total interest income     158,410       150,096       110,499       447,540       300,898  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     53,287       37,934       9,238       112,551       17,596  
Borrowed funds     14,127       20,053       5,296       53,082       12,313  
Total interest expense     67,414       57,987       14,534       165,633       29,909  
Net interest income     90,996       92,109       95,965       281,907       270,989  
Provision for credit losses     10,283       1,229       1,016       14,525       4,121  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     80,713       90,880       94,949       267,382       266,868  
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue     1,507       1,544       1,509       4,381       7,782  
Trust and asset management revenue     662       645       568       1,919       1,835  
Fees and service charges     5,178       5,602       6,320       15,939       17,026  
Net gain on sales of loans     66       33       168       119       348  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     1,452       (559 )     3,362       (5,908 )     (7,502 )
Net gain from other real estate operations                             48  
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,390       1,182       1,356       3,853       4,881  
Commercial loan swap income     11             1,471       712       6,546  
Other     496       481       396       748       579  
Total other income     10,762       8,928       15,150       21,763       31,543  
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     35,534       34,222       34,124       103,676       97,972  
Occupancy     5,466       5,265       5,288       15,970       15,790  
Equipment     1,172       1,101       1,150       3,478       3,856  
Marketing     1,183       961       655       3,126       2,242  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments     2,557       2,465       1,757       6,771       5,435  
Data processing     6,086       6,165       6,560       18,405       18,466  
Check card processing     1,154       1,214       1,231       3,649       3,728  
Professional fees     5,258       5,083       2,502       15,439       8,296  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     987       994       1,171       3,008       3,559  
Branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net                 (346 )     70       602  
Merger related expenses                 298       22       2,459  
Other operating expense     5,087       5,460       4,607       15,109       12,748  
Total operating expenses     64,484       62,930       58,997       188,723       175,153  
Income before provision for income taxes     26,991       36,878       51,102       100,422       123,258  
Provision for income taxes     6,459       8,996       12,298       24,109       29,212  
Net income     20,532       27,882       38,804       76,313       94,046  
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest     (135 )     85       193       (34 )     715  
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.     20,667       27,797       38,611       76,347       93,331  
Dividends on preferred shares     1,004       1,004       1,004       3,012       3,012  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 19,663     $ 26,793     $ 37,607     $ 73,335     $ 90,319  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.33     $ 0.45     $ 0.64     $ 1.24     $ 1.54  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.33     $ 0.45     $ 0.64     $ 1.24     $ 1.53  
Average basic shares outstanding     59,104       59,147       58,681       59,037       58,777  
Average diluted shares outstanding     59,111       59,153       58,801       59,068       58,918  


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
        2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Commercial:                      
Commercial real estate - investor     $ 5,334,279     $ 5,319,686     $ 5,296,661     $ 5,171,952     $ 5,007,637  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     957,216       981,618       986,366       997,367       983,784  
Commercial and industrial       652,119       620,284       622,201       622,372       652,620  
Total commercial       6,943,614       6,921,588       6,905,228       6,791,691       6,644,041  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate       2,928,259       2,906,556       2,881,811       2,861,991       2,813,209  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")     251,698       255,486       252,773       264,372       261,510  
Total consumer       3,179,957       3,162,042       3,134,584       3,126,363       3,074,719  
Total loans       10,123,571       10,083,630       10,039,812       9,918,054       9,718,760  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     8,462       8,267       7,332       7,488       7,249  
Allowance for loan credit losses       (63,877 )     (61,791 )     (60,195 )     (56,824 )     (53,521 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 10,068,156     $ 10,030,106     $ 9,986,949     $ 9,868,718     $ 9,672,488  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 52,796     $ 50,820     $ 50,421     $ 51,736     $ 53,869  
  At September 30, 2023
Average Yield		                    
Loan pipeline(1):                      
Commercial 7.85 %   $ 50,756     $ 39,164     $ 236,550     $ 114,232     $ 339,487  
Residential real estate 7.11       66,682       58,022       61,258       36,958       80,591  
Other consumer 7.87       13,795       18,621       20,589       14,890       19,395  
Total 7.48 %   $ 131,233     $ 115,807     $ 318,397     $ 166,080     $ 439,473  


  For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31, December 31,   September 30,  
  2023     2023     2023   2022     2022  
  Average Yield                    
Loan originations:                      
Commercial 8.11 %   $ 90,263   $ 197,732   $ 200,504 $ 539,949   $ 356,726  
Residential real estate 6.69       92,299     100,542     65,580   101,530 (2)   129,808  
Other consumer 7.96       17,019     22,487     15,927   42,624     57,254  
Total 7.44 %   $ 199,581   $ 320,761   $ 282,011 $ 684,103   $ 543,788  
Loans sold     $ 15,404   $ 18,664   $ 3,861 $ 2,340   $ 9,425 (3)


(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
(3) Excludes the sale of a small business administration loan of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

      

DEPOSITS At
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2023     2023     2023     2022     2022
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 1,827,381   $ 1,854,136   $ 1,984,197   $ 2,101,308   $ 2,325,547
Interest-bearing checking   3,708,874     3,537,834     3,697,223     3,829,683     3,909,864
Money market   860,025     770,440     615,993     714,386     749,229
Savings   1,484,000     1,229,897     1,308,715     1,487,809     1,570,472
Time deposits(1)   2,653,649     2,766,030     2,386,967     1,542,020     1,404,357
Total deposits $ 10,533,929   $ 10,158,337   $ 9,993,095   $ 9,675,206   $ 9,959,469


(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $995.5 million, $1.42 billion, $1.24 billion, $873.4 million, and $828.7 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
                   
ASSET QUALITY(1)
 September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 20,723     $ 13,000     $ 13,643     $ 10,483     $ 9,866  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   240       565       251       4,025       1,976  
Commercial and industrial   1,120       199       162       331       321  
Residential real estate   5,624       6,174       5,650       5,969       5,958  
Other consumer   2,391       2,820       2,731       2,457       3,377  
Total non-performing loans $ 30,098     $ 22,758     $ 22,437     $ 23,265     $ 21,498  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 20,591     $ 3,136     $ 11,232     $ 14,148     $ 11,846  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,679     $ 6,882     $ 6,556     $ 6,361     $ 10,047  
Performing   7,645       7,516       7,619       7,530       6,065  
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) $ 14,324     $ 14,398     $ 14,175     $ 13,891     $ 16,112  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 63,877     $ 61,791     $ 60,195     $ 56,824     $ 53,521  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable(3)   0.63 %     0.61 %     0.60 %     0.57 %     0.55 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3)   212.23       271.51       268.28       244.25       248.96  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.30       0.23       0.22       0.23       0.22  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.22       0.17       0.17       0.18       0.17  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 18,640     $ 18,872     $ 20,513     $ 27,129     $ 29,249  
Non-performing PCD loans   3,177       3,171       3,929       3,944       3,043  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   13,007       1,976       2,248       3,657       1,434  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)   750       755       758       765       715  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans(4)                  
Non-performing loans   26,921       19,587       18,508       19,321       18,455  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)   7,584       1,160       8,984       10,491       10,412  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)   13,574       13,643       13,417       13,126       15,397  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3)   237.28 %     315.47 %     325.24 %     294.10 %     290.01 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.27       0.19       0.18       0.19       0.19  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.20       0.14       0.14       0.15       0.15  


(1) At September 30, 2023, non-performing loans and 30 to 89 days delinquent loans included the remaining exposure of $8.8 million on the commercial real estate relationship that was charged-off during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
(2) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.
(3) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $8.8 million, $9.8 million, $10.5 million, $11.4 million and $13.6 million at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.


NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:                  
Loan charge-offs $ (8,379 )   $ (206 )   $ (10 )   $ (138 )   $ (5 )
Recoveries on loans   108       83       57       143       257  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (8,271 )   $ (123 )   $ 47     $ 5     $ 252  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)   0.33 %     %   NM*   NM*   NM*
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:                  
Commercial $ (8,332 )   $ (117 )   $     $ (46 )   $ 117  
Residential real estate   17       9       8       9       44  
Other consumer   44       (15 )     39       42       91  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (8,271 )   $ (123 )   $ 47     $ 5     $ 252  

* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
 
  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2023       2023       2022  
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 470,825     $ 6,440   5.43 %   $ 308,238     $ 4,283   5.57 %   $ 65,648     $ 336   2.03 %
Securities(2)   1,873,450       18,039   3.82       1,931,032       16,709   3.47       1,748,687       10,022   2.27  
Loans receivable, net(3)                                  
Commercial   6,923,743       103,069   5.91       6,912,698       99,350   5.76       6,509,515       74,309   4.53  
Residential real estate   2,918,612       26,765   3.67       2,895,629       25,936   3.58       2,791,067       22,818   3.27  
Other consumer   252,126       4,097   6.45       255,785       3,818   5.99       256,638       3,014   4.66  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (53,959 )             (53,327 )             (44,773 )        
Loans receivable, net   10,040,522       133,931   5.30       10,010,785       129,104   5.17       9,512,447       100,141   4.18  
Total interest-earning assets   12,384,797       158,410   5.08       12,250,055       150,096   4.91       11,326,782       110,499   3.88  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,252,416               1,217,666               1,191,173          
Total assets $ 13,637,213             $ 13,467,721             $ 12,517,955          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,692,500       14,938   1.61 %   $ 3,718,289       11,964   1.29 %   $ 3,873,968       2,671   0.27 %
Money market   832,729       5,698   2.71       694,311       3,678   2.12       793,230       721   0.36  
Savings   1,391,811       3,311   0.94       1,248,312       389   0.12       1,603,147       187   0.05  
Time deposits   2,867,921       29,340   4.06       2,458,872       21,903   3.57       1,467,297       5,659   1.53  
Total   8,784,961       53,287   2.41       8,119,784       37,934   1.87       7,737,642       9,238   0.47  
FHLB Advances   701,343       8,707   4.93       1,246,914       15,406   4.96       352,392       2,208   2.49  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   76,620       261   1.35       71,752       192   1.07       96,147       35   0.14  
Other borrowings(4)   317,210       5,159   6.45       284,460       4,455   6.28       194,755       3,053   6.22  
Total borrowings   1,095,173       14,127   5.12       1,603,126       20,053   5.02       643,294       5,296   3.27  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,880,134       67,414   2.71       9,722,910       57,987   2.39       8,380,936       14,534   0.69  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,841,198               1,873,226               2,328,700          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities(4)   272,982               244,892               266,564          
Total liabilities   11,994,314               11,841,028               10,976,200          
Stockholders’ equity   1,642,899               1,626,693               1,541,755          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,637,213             $ 13,467,721             $ 12,517,955          
Net interest income     $ 90,996           $ 92,109           $ 95,965    
Net interest rate spread(5)         2.37 %           2.52 %           3.19 %
Net interest margin(6)         2.91 %           3.02 %           3.36 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         1.99 %           1.52 %           0.36 %


  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022  
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 304,184     $ 11,661   5.13 %   $ 73,886     $ 472   0.85 %
Securities(2)   1,919,660       51,124   3.56       1,801,978       27,086   2.01  
Loans receivable, net(3)                      
Commercial   6,892,456       295,199   5.73       6,275,836       198,054   4.22  
Residential real estate   2,895,601       77,862   3.59       2,685,080       66,899   3.32  
Other consumer   257,063       11,694   6.08       254,891       8,387   4.40  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (52,626 )             (42,987 )        
Loans receivable, net   9,992,494       384,755   5.15       9,172,820       273,340   3.98  
Total interest-earning assets   12,216,338       447,540   4.90       11,048,684       300,898   3.64  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,234,942               1,191,358          
Total assets $ 13,451,280             $ 12,240,042          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,757,417       33,171   1.18 %   $ 4,088,759       6,433   0.21 %
Money market   744,689       11,136   2.00       773,666       1,317   0.23  
Savings   1,336,497       4,034   0.40       1,617,354       473   0.04  
Time deposits   2,388,299       64,210   3.59       1,060,027       9,373   1.18  
Total   8,226,902       112,551   1.83       7,539,806       17,596   0.31  
FHLB Advances   1,055,106       38,530   4.88       308,043       3,890   1.69  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   73,441       544   0.99       105,821       117   0.15  
Other borrowings(4)   302,649       14,008   6.19       205,796       8,306   5.40  
Total borrowings   1,431,196       53,082   4.96       619,660       12,313   2.66  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,658,098       165,633   2.29       8,159,466       29,909   0.49  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,913,624               2,352,606          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities(4)   253,014               193,147          
Total liabilities   11,824,736               10,705,219          
Stockholders’ equity   1,626,544               1,534,823          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,451,280             $ 12,240,042          
Net interest income     $ 281,907           $ 270,989    
Net interest rate spread(5)         2.61 %           3.15 %
Net interest margin(6)         3.09 %           3.28 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         1.48 %           0.24 %




(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) For the 2023 periods, the average balances of derivative cash collateral have been reclassified from non-interest bearing liabilities to other borrowings.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2023     2023     2023     2022     2022
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 13,498,183   $ 13,538,903   $ 13,555,175   $ 13,103,896   $ 12,683,453
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     453,208     452,016     452,195     457,648     470,300
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses     1,189,339     1,222,507     1,245,424     1,221,138     1,027,712
Equity investments     97,908     96,452     101,007     102,037     81,722
Restricted equity investments, at cost     82,484     105,305     115,750     109,278     77,556
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses     10,068,156     10,030,106     9,986,949     9,868,718     9,672,488
Deposits     10,533,929     10,158,337     9,993,095     9,675,206     9,959,469
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     606,056     1,091,666     1,346,566     1,211,166     514,200
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings     279,164     270,377     266,601     264,500     291,203
Total stockholders’ equity     1,637,604     1,626,283     1,610,371     1,585,464     1,540,216


    For the Three Months Ended,
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2023       2022     2022  
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 158,410     $ 150,096     $ 139,034     $ 130,277   $ 110,499  
Interest expense     67,414       57,987       40,232       23,789     14,534  
Net interest income     90,996       92,109       98,802       106,488     95,965  
Provision for credit losses     10,283       1,229       3,013       3,647     1,016  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     80,713       90,880       95,789       102,841     94,949  
Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments)     9,310       9,487       9,571       10,364     11,788  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     1,452       (559 )     (2,193 )     17,187     3,362  
Net loss on sale of investments                 (5,305 )          
Operating expenses (excluding merger related and branch consolidation expense (benefit), net)     64,484       62,930       61,217       59,341     59,045  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net                 70       111     (346 )
Merger related expenses                 22       276     298  
Income before provision for income taxes     26,991       36,878       36,553       70,664     51,102  
Provision for income taxes     6,459       8,996       8,654       17,353     12,298  
Net income     20,532       27,882       27,899       53,311     38,804  
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest     (135 )     85       16       39     193  
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   $ 20,667     $ 27,797     $ 27,883     $ 53,272   $ 38,611  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 19,663     $ 26,793     $ 26,879     $ 52,268   $ 37,607  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.33     $ 0.45     $ 0.46     $ 0.89   $ 0.64  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 1,745     $ 1,152     $ 1,237     $ 2,278   $ 2,004  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022     2022  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):                    
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets(3)   0.57 %   0.80 %   0.82 %   1.62 %   1.19 %
Return on average tangible assets(3) (4)   0.59     0.83     0.86     1.68     1.24  
Return on average stockholders’ equity(3)   4.75     6.61     6.77     13.25     9.68  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(3) (4)   6.93     9.70     10.00     19.85     14.62  
Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4)   7.29     10.21     10.53     20.97     15.47  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   12.13     12.01     11.88     12.10     12.14  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets(4)   8.64     8.51     8.37     8.47     8.38  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)   8.21     8.09     7.95     8.03     7.92  
Net interest rate spread   2.37     2.52     2.94     3.37     3.19  
Net interest margin   2.91     3.02     3.34     3.64     3.36  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.88     1.87     1.88     1.85     1.87  
Efficiency ratio(5)   63.37     62.28     60.78     44.56     53.10  
Loan-to-deposit ratio   96.10     99.30     100.50     102.50     97.60  


    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023     2022  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets(3)   0.73 %   0.99 %
Return on average tangible assets(3) (4)   0.76     1.03  
Return on average stockholders’ equity(3)   6.03     7.87  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(3) (4)   8.85     11.91  
Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4)   9.31     12.60  
Net interest rate spread   2.61     3.15  
Net interest margin   3.09     3.28  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.88     1.91  
Efficiency ratio(5)   62.15     57.90  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)   $ 336,913     $ 339,890     $ 333,436     $ 324,066     $ 273,815  
Nest Egg AUA/M     385,317       397,927       400,227       403,538       402,256  
Total AUA/M     722,230       737,817       733,663       727,604       676,071  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per common share at end of period     27.56       27.37       27.07       26.81       26.04  
Tangible book value per common share at end of period(4)     17.93       17.72       17.42       17.08       16.30  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     59,421,498       59,420,859       59,486,086       59,144,128       59,138,507  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period     57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:     38       38       38       38       38  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,873,450     $ 1,931,032     $ 1,955,399     $ 1,764,764     $ 1,748,687  
Loans receivable, net     10,040,522       10,010,785       9,924,905       9,771,104       9,512,447  
Total interest-earning assets     12,384,797       12,250,055       12,010,044       11,605,891       11,326,782  
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible     517,282       518,265       519,282       520,400       521,566  
Total assets     13,637,213       13,467,721       13,244,593       12,834,411       12,517,955  
Time deposits     2,867,921       2,458,872       1,826,662       1,486,410       1,467,297  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     10,626,159       9,993,010       9,793,256       9,975,509       10,066,342  
Total borrowings     1,095,173       1,603,126       1,600,845       915,565       643,294  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,880,134       9,722,910       9,365,594       8,669,190       8,380,936  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,841,198       1,873,226       2,028,507       2,221,884       2,328,700  
Stockholders' equity     1,642,899       1,626,693       1,609,677       1,564,856       1,541,755  
Tangible stockholders’ equity(4)     1,125,617       1,108,428       1,090,395       1,044,456       1,020,189  
                     
Quarterly Yields and Costs                    
Total securities     3.82 %     3.47 %     3.40 %     2.83 %     2.27 %
Loans receivable, net     5.30       5.17       4.96       4.76       4.18  
Total interest-earning assets     5.08       4.91       4.68       4.46       3.88  
Time deposits     4.06       3.57       2.88       1.95       1.53  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     1.99       1.52       0.88       0.53       0.36  
Total borrowed funds     5.12       5.02       4.79       4.49       3.27  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.71       2.39       1.74       1.09       0.69  
Net interest spread     2.37       2.52       2.94       3.37       3.19  
Net interest margin     2.91       3.02       3.34       3.64       3.36  


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 19,663     $ 26,793     $ 26,879     $ 52,268     $ 37,607  
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Net (gain) loss on equity investments(1)     (1,452 )     559       2,193       (17,187 )     (3,362 )
Net loss on sale of investments(1)                 5,305              
Merger related expenses                 22       276       298  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net                 70       111       (346 )
Income tax expense (benefit) on items     351       (162 )     (1,797 )     4,060       824  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 18,562     $ 27,190     $ 32,672     $ 39,528     $ 35,021  
Income tax expense   $ 6,459     $ 8,996     $ 8,654     $ 17,353     $ 12,298  
Provision for credit losses     10,283       1,229       3,013       3,647       1,016  
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items     351       (162 )     (1,797 )     4,060       824  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 34,953     $ 37,577     $ 46,136     $ 56,468     $ 47,511  
Core earnings diluted earnings per share   $ 0.32     $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 0.67     $ 0.60  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.59     $ 0.64     $ 0.78     $ 0.96     $ 0.81  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets     0.54 %     0.81 %     1.00 %     1.22 %     1.11 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     6.54       9.84       12.15       15.01       13.62  
Return on average tangible common equity     6.88       10.36       12.80       15.86       14.40  
Efficiency ratio     64.29       61.94       56.49       50.78       54.80  


(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022  
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 73,335     $ 90,319  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:        
Net loss on equity investments(1)     1,300       7,502  
Net loss on sale of investments(1)     5,305        
Merger related expenses     22       2,459  
Branch consolidation expense, net     70       602  
Income tax benefit on items     (1,608 )     (2,449 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 78,424     $ 98,433  
Income tax expense   $ 24,109     $ 29,212  
Credit loss provision     14,525       4,121  
Less: income tax benefit on non-core items     (1,608 )     (2,449 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 118,666     $ 134,215  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 1.33     $ 1.67  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 2.01     $ 2.28  
         
Core Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets     0.78 %     1.08 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     9.46       12.98  
Return on average tangible common equity     9.96       13.73  
Efficiency ratio     60.79       55.51  


(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Tangible Equity:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,637,604     $ 1,626,283     $ 1,610,371     $ 1,585,464     $ 1,540,216  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible     10,489       11,476       12,470       13,497       14,656  
Tangible stockholders' equity     1,120,969       1,108,661       1,091,755       1,065,821       1,019,414  
Less:                    
Preferred stock     55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity   $ 1,065,442     $ 1,053,134     $ 1,036,228     $ 1,010,294     $ 963,887  
                     
Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,498,183     $ 13,538,903     $ 13,555,175     $ 13,103,896     $ 12,683,453  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible     10,489       11,476       12,470       13,497       14,656  
Tangible assets   $ 12,981,548     $ 13,021,281     $ 13,036,559     $ 12,584,253     $ 12,162,651  
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets     8.64 %     8.51 %     8.37 %     8.47 %     8.38 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.21 %     8.09 %     7.95 %     8.03 %     7.92 %


Company Contact:                                                                                      

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


